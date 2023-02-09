A royal author believes that King Charles III will likely invite Prince Harry to his coronation in May because he has a soft spot for him.

Angela Levin is adamant that His Majesty does not want to cut ties with his youngest son because he still loves him. She told US Weekly during an interview to promote her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort," that the monarch has a "weakness" for the Duke of Sussex.

"King Charles is a monarch, but he's also a father. He loves Harry. He might not like what he's doing, but he loves him and there's a weakness there for him," she said adding, "He doesn't want to lose him as a son."

It is this weakness that could secure Prince Harry a seat at his father's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Levin said the royal family "haven't actually not invited him. They've just said 'It's open, it's welcome'.''

However, she believes that the invitation relies on what happens in the coming months. She referred to the duke's insistence that his family take accountability for their alleged mistakes. The 38-year-old said in the "Harry & Meghan" series and in his interview with The Telegraph that he wants the royals to take accountability and apologise to him and Meghan Markle.

"Harry's insisting that he wants to sit down and have this long conversation. And if they apologise for one thing, I'm absolutely certain he'll come up with another 350 [things] that he's also annoyed about," Levin said.

In the same interview, the biographer also disagreed with Prince Harry's criticism of Queen Consort Camilla. He had called her a "villain" and "dangerous" due to her desire to rehabilitate her image from being known as the third party in Princess Diana's marriage to then Prince Charles.

Levin said the Queen Consort is "not a villain" and "doesn't seek attention." She said Camilla "doesn't want to be in the center of the light going on. She's very happy to be a background person and she's not a plotter." The author said, "Camilla is somebody who feels that, you know, give it time and it'll all come round."