The trailer for the second volume of the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" shows a lawyer confirming that the royals briefed against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the British press.

The preview promises explosive revelations coming from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex geared against the institution and possibly members of the royal family. In one of the scenes in the trailer, the 38-year-old is heard saying that he and his wife were victims of "institutional gaslighting."

He said, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." The former "Suits" star is also heard saying, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was fed being fed to the wolves."

Now, a recently-released clip from "Harry & Meghan" shows lawyer Jenny Afia, a partner at London's Schillings Law Firm, confirming that "there was a real war against Meghan." She shared that she has "certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples' agendas."

A friend of Meghan Markle, Lucy Fraser, also says in the preview, "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less-favourable stories being printed."

Afia added that the "barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her (Meghan Markle) father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

Meanwhile, over at Twitter, royal followers also presented a slew of "evidence" themselves to support Afia's claims that the palace briefed against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One is a clip from a GB News Live interview with former MP Norman Baker, who has written for The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror, among others.

In the interview, he revealed that an editor for a national paper gave him instructions for a piece he was writing on the royals. He was told that he could say "what he wanted" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but to "lay off William and Kate."

Meanwhile, others claimed Kensington Palace briefed against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to protect Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite the allegations, the royal family has remained mum. Volume II of "Harry & Meghan" airs on Thursday, Dec. 15.