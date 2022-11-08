King Charles III allegedly ordered his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, to check into a rehab facility to avoid humiliation ahead of his coronation on May 6, 2023.

In its Nov. 14 issue, National Enquirer made the bold claim that His Majesty forced the former Duchess of Cornwall to enter a "posh rehab facility 5,000 miles away from London" in hopes she can "dry out before his May coronation." It is alleged that her drinking got out of hand the "moment she became Queen Consort and learned she was to be crowned alongside" King Charles III.

A source claimed, "she became a monster" and that "no one was safe from her tirades. After a few gin and tonics or glasses of wine, there was no reasoning with her. As far as she was concerned, Camilla ruled."

The magazine even included a photo of her with a drink in hand while talking to Kate Middleton during a gathering of world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17. It is claimed that Prince William even helped persuade Camilla to check into rehab to back up King Charles III's wishes.

The source added, "At first, he tried to gently point out that the stress of Elizabeth's death was intense and he understood why she turned to alcohol for comfort. But she was out of control and needed to sober up."

Queen Consort Camilla was allegedly "outraged" by the Prince of Wales' remarks. However, King Charles III "sided with his son and told her if she didn't get help, he would refuse to allow her to be crowned alongside him." The 75-year-old did not immediately agree with their suggestion, but the monarch had her bags packed and sent her to the facility anyway.

Camilla reportedly also had to undergo an "alcohol detox" in the past. Another source claimed "the treatments have worked in the past and Charles is desperately hoping they work again...The last thing he needs are humiliating scenes with a boozed-up wife at his coronation."

However, there is no proof that Queen Camilla suffers from alcohol addiction and that King Charles III had to force her to enter rehab. But she did check into SOUKYA, an Indian International Holistic Health Centre, which is headed by her friend Dr. Isaac Mathai, for a health retreat with friends in October.