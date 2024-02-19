Prince Harry talked about his brief visit to the U.K. earlier this month to see King Charles III following news of the latter's cancer diagnosis and shared his plans to see his father again in the future.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about his reunion with his father in an interview with Will Reeve on "Good Morning America" at the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations last week. When asked how he learned of his father's cancer diagnosis, the royal replied: "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

His statement confirmed reports that His Majesty told his youngest son over the phone about his cancer. Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis to the public on Feb. 5 and Prince Harry flew to the U.K. the following day to see his father.

He was pictured arriving in London and being driven to Clarence House, where King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, waited. Speaking about the time he got to see his father, the Duke of Sussex added: "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

When asked about his outlook on the King's health, the duke replied: "That stays between me and him." But he sounded optimistic when asked if his father's diagnosis could have a "reunifying effect" on the royal family.

"Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

Reeve, the son of the late "Superman" star Christopher Reeve, also asked Prince Harry how he feels being away from King Charles III as he battles cancer. He shared that he has plans to visit his father again in the future.

"I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, the dad-of-two talked about his children with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. He shared that they are "doing great" and that they "both got an incredible sense of humour". He added that their children make him and his wife laugh and keep them grounded every single day and that he loves being a dad.

According to reports, Prince Harry only met the 70-year-old monarch for around 30 minutes. The King and Queen were later seen being driven away from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, where they hopped on a helicopter for Sandringham.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, it was best to keep the monarch's meeting with his son short to avoid getting stressed out. He told The Sun: "You don't want his blood pressure going up. The king's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment."

Jobson added: "The best thing for him is calm. After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising."

King Charles III has already started with his treatment although Buckingham Palace has kept mum about what type of cancer he has. It is reportedly not prostate cancer. As for Prince Harry, he was only in the U.K. for 24 hours. He was later seen leaving the London hotel he stayed at to catch a flight back home to California.