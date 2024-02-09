Prince Harry did the honours and handed the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward during Thursday night's NFL Honours held at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre.

The NFL star was starstruck after he got on stage, embraced, and shared a few words with the Duke of Sussex. "Oh man, man Prince freaking Harry," he gushed much to the delight of the audience.

He chuckled and added while gesturing his hand at Prince Harry who stood to the side: "Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry." The camera cut to the royal who beamed in return.

.@CamHeyward reflects on being named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year 🖤💛



📺: #NFLHonors on CBS/NFLN pic.twitter.com/HFftSNuZzD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 9, 2024

Over at X, netizens congratulated Heyward while others shared their amusement at his reaction to receiving the award from the Duke of Sussex. One commented: "You are a truly wonderful man. Congratulations on your win and to have been announced by #PrinceHarry is truly mind blowing. WOW! You're a true blessing to so many. May God Bless You Always."

Another wrote: "Even though I was pulling for@_teddy_k a big congrats to a class act in@CamHeyward You are well deserving and loved your expression about Prince Harry calling your name to accept the honour."

Congratulations Cam Heyward 🎉. His reaction after getting an award from Prince Harry 😂 — Sussex Royal 🌹🐘(ROYAL EXPERT) (@SussexRoyalRose) February 9, 2024

A third chimed in: "I don't like the Steelers but I loved Cam's reaction to meeting Harry because it would be mine as well. Happy to see that Harry got a warm reception from the room!"

Congrats, Cam Hayward, on your award!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🏈🏈🏈 Glad it was given to you by Thee Prince Harry!!! 🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️ — Carine B ✨Brazen Hussy✨ ♍️✈️🌎📸🐱🐶📖🎶🌸🐘🐘🐊🦚 (@K_Rinou) February 9, 2024

Prior to presenting the award to Heyward, Prince Harry gave a brief speech in which he hailed the NFL players for their work "on and off the field," calling them "truly remarkable".

"You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award -- the highest honour -- is all about serving your community," he said adding: "And there's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story."

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex



Speech At NFLpic.twitter.com/EVUzAeMR7o — My Opinion - Sussex Warrior 🐊 (@my_opnion) February 9, 2024

Heyward was also seen looking jubilant as he is joined on stage by Prince Harry and the event's host Keegan-Michael Key.

Prince Harry's appearance at the 13th Annual NFL Honours came after a brief visit to the U.K. to see his father, King Charles III. The 39-year-old arrived on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis to the public on Monday.

He was seen being driven to Clarence House, the monarch's London residence, accompanied by a security team. Father and son reportedly only met for 45 minutes before the monarch was whisked to Buckingham Palace with his wife, Queen Camilla, where they boarded a helicopter bound for Sandringham.

The Duke of Sussex stayed at a luxury London hotel instead of a royal residence during his short visit home. He also spent just 24 hours in the U.K. and was seen leaving the hotel on Wednesday, heading for the airport to catch a flight back home to California.

It was the first time father and son reunited since last year's coronation on May 6. Prince Harry was in London in September for the WellChild Awards. He also marked the one-year death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a visit to her resting place at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

But there was no reunion that happened between him and his father then. Prince Harry's short visit to London this week mirrored his quick trip for the coronation. At that time, he took a plane back to California after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, so he could still make it in time for his son, Prince Archie's fourth birthday. In both occasions, Meghan Markle and their children stayed home at their Montecito mansion, in Santa Barbara.