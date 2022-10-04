Netizens believe that King Charles III has been reading or has been made aware of the talks about his infamous "sausage fingers." He allegedly hid them in the first Royal Family portrait taken in the days after he was announced as the new monarch.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers are all saying the same thing about the recent family portrait that features His Majesty along with Queen Consort Camilla, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The photo sees the four all smiling and dressed in black as it was reportedly taken during the period of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It was shot on Sept. 18, just ten days after Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle and a day prior to her state funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

According to the Daily Star, the family portrait was taken when King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hosted a dinner for world leaders at Buckingham Palace. Of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton, being second in line to the British throne and as working royals, were part of the gathering.

But while there were those who complimented the gorgeous photo and their smiling faces amid the sad week, there were also others who pointed out that His Majesty's hands were not visible.

Netizens noted the absence of King Charles III's sausage fingers. They claimed he deliberately positioned his hands so that they do not appear in the picture. He slipped one partly inside the pocket of his trousers and the other he placed behind his wife's back near her waist.

One Twitter user claimed King Charles "has deffo read the comments people have made about his hands (sic)."

Another wrote, "Charles saw you lot chatting s**t about his fingers and hid his hand" and a third commented, "Charles keeping the sausage fingers hidden."

Meanwhile, another explained that King Charles III's sausage fingers could be "an indication that the heart, liver or kidneys are not working properly. It can also be a rheumatic disease."

But another reason for the swollen fingers could be Oedema. Dr Gareth Nye, Senior Lecturer at the University of Chester, explained that is a swelling of the legs, ankles, and fingers due to the buildup of fluid. He said it is common for people over the age of 65, because the "ability for fluid control is restricted."