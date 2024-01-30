King Charles III is looking for a tech expert to protect computer systems at Buckingham Palace and prevent cyber attacks on the royal family.

The successful applicant will lead a team tasked to ensure the cyber security of the British royals. The team will work closely with agents at the Government's National Cyber Security Centre.

Additionally, the expert must ensure all 800-plus staff members at the royal residence are vigilant against cyber threats. According to the job description posted on The Royal Household's website, the ideal candidate should remain "calm under pressure," good at identifying risks and provide cost-effective solutions.

Other qualifications mentioned in the advert includes: "Significant experience in a cyber security role, with an understanding of information security frameworks and a proven ability to lead a cyber function and execute an enterprise-level security strategy, preferably within UK HMG."

The expert must also "build understanding and upskill the wide Digital Services Team and other key stakeholders" and work with the Enterprise Architecture team to "mature a secure by design culture". Likewise, the expert will be involved in "evaluating, reviewing, and advising on best practice, drawing on external expertise, including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)".

The job also requires the candidate to be "proactive and well networked" and is "up-to-date with global cyber threats and solutions". He or she must be an "experienced people manager" and has "strong interpersonal and communication skills that can easily develop trusting and influential relationships".

The expert must possess the "ability to work proactively with digital innovators, identifying how a business solution may be implemented with an appropriate level of risk" and has "excellent planning skills and the ability to effectively organise a varied and reactive workload while remaining resilient, agile, and driven".

It is a 37-and-a-half hours/week job with 25 days holiday a year which could go to 30 days including bank holidays depending on the length of time of employment. Other benefits include the non-contributory pension plan (15% employer contribution pension), complimentary lunch on-site, 20% off in Royal Collection Trust Shops and free admission to all royal palaces, "along with many more exclusive employee discounts".

The job also offers "a range of leave options" including parental pay and leave and volunteering days as well as benefits supporting mental and physical wellbeing.

The job advert reads: "It's developing your skills whilst pushing our systems forward. And it's being a part of the professional business behind the Monarchy. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.

Reporting to the Director of Digital Services, you'll lead our Cyber Security function to maintain and enhance the information security posture of this complex and unique organisation." Applications will close on Feb. 4.