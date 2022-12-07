Royal expert Jennie Bond says nothing good will come out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's incessant criticism of the British royals. She claimed their upcoming Netflix series will only widen their rift with the family especially if they end up revealing the royals' dirty secrets.

The royal commentator shared her thoughts on the six-part "Harry & Meghan" docuseries following the release of its trailers. She told New Idea in its Dec. 6 issue that it "will likely have damaging revelations for the royal family.

She said, "It looks like it's gloves off and they're (Harry and Meghan) going to say it as they see it. I think it's going to be a revisiting of all the allegations and complaints, but it will be interesting to hear their point of view."

The 72-year-old added that the trailers hinted that "there is going to be a lot of washing of the family's dirty laundry in public again." She compared it with previous royal documentaries and said, "historically, royal documentaries haven't gone well."

Bond, who has 14 years of experience as BBC's royal correspondent, cited King Charles III's interview with Jonathan Dimbleby and Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. She also pointed to Prince Andrew's disastrous sit-down with BBC's Newsnight.

The royal expert then pondered the purpose of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's series and asked what the couple is trying to achieve by attacking the royals.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

Bond said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "They clearly feel so aggrieved it seems they want some public retribution, some public flagellation of the royal family." This being said, she claimed that the show "will be immensely watchable" and that "everyone will be riveted."

Viewers got a glimpse of what they can expect from the six-part "Harry & Meghan" series from the trailers released. Netflix released two and both showed intimate shots of the Sussexes together and some taken from their royal engagements. There are also clips of paparazzi hounding them, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton. The streamer had billed the show as a "Netflix Global Event" which will air in two parts: Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. But it is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dished on the royals' dirty laundry in the show as Bond suggested.