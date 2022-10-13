King Charles III is keeping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close by in a sentimental way by keeping their portrait at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old met with U.K.'s Prime Minister Liz Truss to kickstart their weekly meetings. Just like Queen Elizabeth II, the new monarch will hold private meetings with the P.M. to discuss government matters.

A video posted by ITV's Lizzie Robinson on Twitter showed Truss being ushered inside King Charles III's office. She curtsied before they shook hands. As she entered, the camera panned to a collection of family photos displayed at one corner of the room.

NEW: The King held his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister @trussliz at Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/1nmTBAzlLJ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 12, 2022

According to US Weekly, one of the photos is that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their May 2018 wedding. It showed them surrounded by their family and bridal party. The portrait was taken at Windsor Castle after the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, is also featured in the picture. She was the only family member from the bride's side who attended the wedding. The photo, taken by professional photographer Alexi Lubomirski, also showed the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and King Charles III with Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall.

The official family portrait has been released by British Royal Family taken at Windsor Castle on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Cr0zqmuJku — Hammad Ahmed (@Hammad_Ahmed26) May 21, 2018

The photo can reportedly be considered a subtle tribute from His Majesty to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and proof that he still considers them family despite reports of tension with the couple.

It comes after he expressed his love for them in his first speech as the new king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. In it, he said, "I want to express my love to Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. They returned to the U.K. in September for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and are expected to be home next year for King Charles III's coronation on May 6. But it is unclear if they will attend as it is also the fourth birthday of their son.