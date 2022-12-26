King Charles III left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of his Christmas speech on Dec. 25. Meanwhile, he praised Prince William and Kate Middleton for being working royals and paid tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 74-year-old began his first Christmas speech as the new monarch by thanking the British public for the "love and sympathy" they showed him and his family following the death of his mother.

"I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," His Majesty said adding, "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

As he continued with his Christmas message to the whole Commonwealth, King Charles III did not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped out of their royal duties in 2020.

Instead, he highlighted the recent public engagements that Prince William and Kate Middleton did as the new Prince and Princess of Wales. He said as footage played of the couple doing their royal duties, "The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit."

Aside from the Prince and Princess of Wales and public servants, only working royals were featured in King Charles III's Christmas speech. These include Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

His Majesty carried on with his late mother's tradition of giving Christmas speeches. But instead of her usual sitting-down style, he did it while standing up. This means there were no framed photographs of the royal family to show in the background like what Her Majesty did.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain in California where they are expected to spend the holidays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, and her mum, Doria Ragland. They were not only missing from King Charles III's Christmas speech but also during the family's traditional walk to Sandringham chapel.

King Charles III's Christmas message comes following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries on Netflix on Dec. 8. It also comes before the duke releases his memoir called "Spare" on Jan. 10, 2023.