It is not yet known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at King Charles III's coronation in London on May 6. But a royal expert warned that their presence at the ceremony could end in another royal bombshell.

Royal expert Angela Levin thinks that it is not wise for His Majesty to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or even his son alone to the coronation. She believes that the couple might take all the attention away from the monarch and worse, use the event for their financial benefit.

"A lot of us in the UK – and I mean a lot – really don't want them here at all. Because you can't trust them, and they will report everything or do another documentary about it or another book and look for all the negative," she told GB News.

Levin claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "just take attention away from King Charles III" which should not happen as "this is his moment. This is what he's waited for since he was a little boy and watched his mummy in 1953." The royal biographer pointed out that King Charles III "deserves to have the full attention of everybody around the world" during his coronation.

Buckingham Palace has yet to release the official guest list for the ceremony which will take place at Westminster Abbey. There is no confirmation yet if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be present, although according to reports, His Majesty will focus on the current working royals.

Prince Harry himself shared his doubt over whether he will be invited to the event during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby to promote his memoir "Spare." When asked if he will come if he gets an invite, he replied that "there's a lot that can happen between now and then." But he leaves it up to his family if they want him there or not. He said, "The door is always open, the ball is in their court."

King Charles III's coronation coincidentally also falls on the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie. So it remains unclear if they will fly to London or remain in California to celebrate their child's milestone.