Buckingham Palace has yet to announce further details about King Charles III's coronation but sources claimed that he would want to have immediate family members present, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their children.

According to royal expert Gareth Russell, he is certain that His Majesty will invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they are still family after all. He told US Weekly, "We do know King Charles III has kept the invitation to the coronation open."

He added that His Majesty has already "made it really clear that not just the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also Lilibet and Archie are very welcome" to attend the coronation in London.

Russell said, "I think the doors are open, both sides are saying the doors are open. But I don't think the channels of communication are going to be open for quite some time."

However, doubts are high that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to King Charles III's coronation especially following the release of the duke's memoir "Spare." In the book, he painted a few members of the royal family in a bad light including his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. He also talked badly about his stepmother, Camilla.

Royal experts have since advised King Charles III not to invite the couple as they would allegedly only cause controversy. There is also that fear that they would leak private conversations within the family to the U.S. press in another TV interview.

Prince Harry himself shared his doubt that he and his wife will be at King Charles III's coronation. He admitted during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that anything can happen but he leaves the decision to the royal family whether they should invite him and his wife saying the "ball is in their court."

King Charles III's coronation also happens to fall on the 4th birthday of Archie. Royal followers claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could choose not to attend the ceremony and instead spend the day celebrating their son's birthday in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.