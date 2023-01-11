Prince Harry may choose not to attend his father, King Charles III's coronation in May because he reportedly does not have a role to play at the event.

Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah of The Times tweeted that the Duke of Sussex "has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends."

She called it "breaking with tradition" and said His Majesty "will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role." During Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke of Gloucester all pledged their allegiance to the monarch.

This means at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, Prince Harry, as well as the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester will not kneel down before His Majesty.

I can also reveal that Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role. — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) January 7, 2023

Nikkhah also cited unnamed friends of the Duke of Sussex who claimed that he will still be at the ceremony despite not having a role to play in it. One called it "an important moment for Harry's father and he would want to show his respect."

However, the 38-year-old himself is uncertain if he will be at King Charles III's coronation. He shared his doubts when Tom Bradby asked during their ITV interview on Sunday, Jan. 8. He said that it is up to the royal family whether they will invite him or not since "a lot can happen between now and then."

He replied, "The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Meanwhile, others claimed he may not be welcome given the damaging revelations in his memoir "Spare." The book came out on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and it contained some unflattering comments about King Charles III, Prince William, and Queen Consort Camilla. Despite the claims in his book, the royal family have maintained a dignified silence.

However, Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm if the dukes in the British royal family will no longer perform any role at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III's coronation also falls on the 4th birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie.