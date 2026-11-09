King Charles' strained relationship with Prince Harry seems to have started earlier than onlookers realised. Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards recalled an awkward encounter shortly after Prince Archie was born in 2019, claiming he was stopped from showing the then-Prince of Wales a photo of his grandson.

According to Edwards, a royal aide explained that Charles was not speaking to Harry at the time, revealing tensions that had been simmering within the family months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back from royal duties.

King Charles Was Reportedly Not Speaking to Prince Harry After Archie's Birth

Edwards shared the incident involving him, Charles and Queen Camilla on an official trip to Germany in his memoir, Cup of Tea, Arthur? As reported by Woman & Home, the photographer had arranged for pictures of newborn Archie to be sent to his phone after Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their first child to the world.

Edwards showed the photographs to Camilla, who appeared interested in seeing the latest addition to the royal family. She then encouraged him to share the pictures with her husband.

'Can you show it to the prince?' Camilla reportedly asked.

However, Charles' then-press secretary Julian Payne allegedly intervened before Edwards could approach him.

'No, don't do that, Arthur,' Payne reportedly told Edwards.

When he asked why, the aide offered a surprising explanation: 'He's not talking to his son.'

Edwards recalled that the exchange was the first time he was made aware of the tension between Charles and Harry.

The photographer's account suggested that Camilla was unaware, or at least did not anticipate, that showing Charles the pictures would be an issue. In his memoir, Edwards recalled receiving the photographs on his phone and sharing them with the then-Duchess of Cornwall. He described capturing Camilla looking at the images of Archie with his parents, which should have been a happy family occasion. However, her suggestion that Charles see the photographs reportedly brought the underlying tensions into clear view.

Edwards ultimately respected Payne's warning and did not show the pictures to Charles. The account does not establish whether the King had already seen photographs of Archie through another source or if he viewed them later that day. It also does not explain the cause of the breakdown between him and Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Welcomed Archie Months Before Royal Exit

Archie was born on 6 May 2019, while Charles and Camilla were undertaking royal engagements in Germany. Harry and Meghan chose not to do the royal practice of posing with their newborn outside the hospital immediately after birth. Instead, they introduced Archie to the public during a carefully arranged appearance at Windsor Castle two days later. The couple's decision came as a surprise to many who expected a traditional announcement.

Edwards was one of those disappointed by the arrangements, explaining in his memoir that he hoped to photograph the family outside the hospital. The birth of Archie also came eight months before Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties in January 2020.

The relationship between Charles and Harry has remained the subject of public scrutiny since then. The Duke of Sussex discussed his difficult relationships with his father and brother, Prince William, in interviews and in his memoir, Spare. He also spoke about his desire to reconcile with his family in spite of the disagreements they had over the years.

Harry acknowledged in an October 2026 interview with GQ that his estrangement from Charles and William continued to affect him. When asked if family divisions caused him grief, he said, 'Yeah, yes. Of course.'

He also made it clear that he had not abandoned hope of mending those relationships.

'I want it to work out,' said the Duke.

His comment came after the Sussexes returned to Britain, a move that initially raised hopes of closer contact between Harry and his relatives.

King Charles and Prince Harry's Relationship Remains Strained

Harry's return to the UK has not necessarily resolved the tensions surrounding his relationship with Charles. Earlier reports suggested the two had resumed conversations following the Sussexes' relocation. However, their communication allegedly deteriorated again after a disagreement over palace guidance classifying Harry and Meghan as private citizens.

A source claimed their conversations had become heated and that communication was being handled through royal advisers. Other reports indicate that Charles remains interested in spending time with Archie and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet.

Edwards' memoir offers an earlier glimpse into the family's complicated history, but it does not establish why Harry and Charles were not speaking in May 2019. However, it suggests that their relationship was under strain during what should have been one of the happiest moments of Harry's life.