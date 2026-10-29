King Charles III is facing calls from royal commentators to keep his distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current family situation, as allegations involving Meghan's estranged father are investigated in the Philippines.

Commentators have suggested the Palace is unlikely to intervene publicly or issue a statement. They have also raised questions over whether any private contact between the King and his younger son might have implications for Charles in his role as monarch.

This entire mess—the emotional abuse inflicted on the Queen, Prince Philip, the Royal Family, and the people of the UK, along with the unwarranted accusations, could it all have been avoided if Meghan had simply been honest about her father?!



Are we now just supposed to forgive… pic.twitter.com/AFye5q1RJT — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) October 27, 2026

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six she believes Charles may be cautious about speaking to Harry about the matter in case details of any conversation later emerge.

'As a father, he would like to offer Prince Harry emotional support during such a distressing situation. However, as monarch, he has to consider the potential consequences of any private conversation,' Schofield said.

Charles has not commented publicly on whether he intends to offer support to Harry. The suggestions about his position are based on the views of commentators rather than any statement from the King or Buckingham Palace.

Prince William's 'Not His Fight' Stance

Schofield expects Prince William to avoid involvement, arguing that the Prince of Wales is focused on his immediate family and official duties. 'This is not his fight,' she said.

The remark is Schofield's prediction, not a statement from William. Even so, it will be seen in the context of the brothers' long-running estrangement since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Andrea Caamano, royal reporter and co-host of Hello!'s 'A Right Royal Podcast', also told Page Six she does not expect the Palace to step into a dispute involving Meghan's father.

Caamano highlighted the King's full schedule, including a nine-day Caribbean tour and wider Commonwealth commitments, as he continues his official programme.

Allegations in Philippines Put Focus on What Palace Knew

The controversy centres on allegations that Thomas Markle Sr, 82, possessed child sexual abuse material. Philippine authorities are investigating the claims. No criminal charges against him were reported in the sources reviewed.

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged that he discovered hundreds, potentially thousands, of images and videos among his father's belongings at a former home in Cebu City. Thomas Sr has denied the accusations, describing them as 'sick lies'.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has disputed her brother's account, accusing him of lying for revenge.

Schofield told Page Six she had spoken to more than 40 Palace sources and that none had heard about allegations of this kind before the story broke. Her account reflects those conversations and does not amount to a finding on what everyone within the institution knew.

Missing Police Letter Raises Fresh Questions

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed receiving a letter containing allegations of offending outside the UK in January 2019.

The letter was reviewed by the force's Protection Command because of concerns relating to Meghan's security, and then passed to the Sussexes' office for their awareness. The allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

The force is reviewing its handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is necessary. According to published reports, the original letter could not be located and police asked Meghan for her copy.

Meghan initially recalled receiving the letter in 2018. Her spokesperson later said she may have misremembered the date by several months, with the police record placing receipt in January 2019.

The reported disappearance of the letter has led to further scrutiny of the police response. There is no evidence at this stage that anyone deliberately withheld information or what individual Palace officials knew.

On 29 October, reports by The Times and Sky News said a Cebu court had authorised police to examine digital devices and hard drives recovered during the inquiry.

As of publication, no final forensic findings have been independently verified establishing what the devices contain, who owned or used them, or whether any evidence establishes wrongdoing by Thomas Markle Sr, who denies the allegations.

Meghan Says She Wanted to Protect Her Children

Meghan has described the allegations as 'deeply distressing' and said her decision to keep her father away from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was intended to protect them. She and Thomas Markle Sr have been estranged since 2018.

Royal commentators have linked her statement to wider questions about how the Royal Family may respond in private to the situation, although Buckingham Palace has not commented publicly.

Commentators, including Kinsey Schofield, have suggested that King Charles III and Prince William are likely to prioritise their official duties and immediate families. Neither prince has publicly commented on the specific views attributed to them.

The Palace has not issued a statement on whether Charles has been in contact with Prince Harry about the matter or on any private discussions within the Royal Family.