Prince Harry is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over his efforts to repair his relationship with King Charles III. An insider claims the Duke of Sussex suspects Queen Camilla is standing in the way of his reunion with his father. According to a recent report, Harry fears his stepmother may be influencing the King's decisions about family contact, potentially jeopardising hopes of reconciliation.

The claims, attributed to an unnamed source in a report by Closer, suggest the Duke has become concerned that Camilla may be preventing further opportunities for him, Meghan Markle and their children to spend time with the King. The alleged tension comes months after a private family reunion at Highgrove House in July 2026, when Charles met the Sussexes and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

There is, however, no independent evidence that the Queen has intervened to restrict Harry's access to his father.

Why Prince Harry Suspects Queen Camilla Is Blocking His Reunion With King Charles

According to the report, an unnamed source claims Harry cannot understand why another family meeting has not taken place since the July gathering in Gloucestershire.

'It's absolutely astounding to Harry that he still hasn't been able to get a second visit with his dad and the kids since they arrived in the U.K. and he's now having to accept that Camilla is likely to blame', the insider said.

The source further alleged that people close to Harry had privately suggested Camilla was preventing another meeting. The Duke was said to have been surprised by the suggestion because he had reportedly viewed the Queen's conduct during the previous gathering as welcoming.

The reunion took place on Friday, 10 July 2026, at Highgrove House. It was reportedly the first time Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet in person since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Camilla was also understood to have been present.

However, the absence of another publicly reported meeting does not establish that Camilla is responsible. The private arrangements surrounding the King's family life have not been disclosed.

Prince Harry Fears Queen Camilla Has Not Forgiven Him

The source also suggested Harry may be beginning to recognise that his previous public comments about Camilla could have lasting consequences for their relationship. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, the Duke discussed his complicated feelings about his father's second wife, including concerns about her influence within the Royal Family and her connections with members of the British press.

Harry also revealed that he and Prince William had asked Charles not to marry Camilla. The insider suggested the Duke now believes those revelations may have damaged any prospect of developing a closer relationship with his stepmother.

'It's dawning on him that Camilla hasn't really forgiven him for what he said about her in his book and he and Meghan are paying a huge price for that because he believes she's now keeping them away from the King,' the tipster alleged.

Additionally, the source claimed Harry may now have to reconsider his position if he wants to improve relations with Camilla. The Duke reportedly may now feel compelled to approach Camilla and ask for forgiveness, despite previously vowing never to do so.

These claims remain unverified and should be understood as the opinion of an unnamed source, rather than an established account of the Queen's position.

What Prince Harry Previously Said About Queen Camilla

Harry's complicated relationship with Camilla has been discussed publicly on several occasions. During his 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS's 60 Minutes, the Duke described her as 'the villain' and 'the third person in the marriage', referring to his parents' marital breakdown.

In Spare, Harry described Camilla as 'dangerous' in the context of her relationships with the British press and her efforts to improve her public image.

'I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar', he wrote. 'In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?'

Despite those revelations, Harry struck a more conciliatory tone during his 9 January 2023 interview with ABC's Good Morning America. He admitted that they had not spoken for 'a long time' but he loved 'every member' of his family regardless of their differences.

'She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother', he added, acknowledging her efforts to improve her reputation and public image.

Whether Harry will approach Camilla to resolve their differences remains unclear. For now, the suggestion that she is preventing a reconciliation with Charles remains an allegation attributed to an unnamed source, with no public confirmation from Buckingham Palace or the Queen.