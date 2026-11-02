Prince William has reportedly been left angered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest public appearance in Britain, with a royal expert claiming the Sussexes' activities have revived concerns about the 'half-in, half-out' arrangement rejected by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. Although the couple are free to pursue private charitable activities, their latest engagements have reignited debate about the distinction between their independent public lives and official royal duties.

The allegations follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to three community organisations in Nottingham on 15 October 2026. Their appearance, which included meeting supporters and visiting local initiatives, has renewed debate about their relationship with the Royal Family and whether their public activities risk blurring the distinction between private charitable work and official royal engagements.

Why Prince William Is Reportedly Angry With Harry and Meghan

Speaking to New magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe argued that William would be justified in feeling unhappy with his brother and sister-in-law, claiming their latest activities resembled the 'half-in, half-out' arrangement rejected when the Sussexes stepped back from official royal duties in 2020.

'William has every right to be angry, because they are doing precisely what the late Queen said they could not do. They have cashed in on their royal status, making tens of millions of pounds by selling out the royal brand - a brand that is usually tightly controlled and carefully orchestrated,' Larcombe claimed.

He also argued that Harry and Meghan's joint public appearances risked blurring the distinction between their private activities and official royal engagements, drawing comparisons with the 'half-in, half-out' arrangement rejected in 2020. However, the Sussexes' private charitable activities are not prohibited under the arrangements announced by Buckingham Palace.

The royal author also claimed the Sussexes intended to continue their activities regardless of how King Charles III and William viewed their return to the British public sphere. He argued that their international profile could draw attention away from other royal engagements, even without a direct scheduling conflict.

'Some might claim they are just private individuals doing charitable work, but no other private individuals get this level of media coverage,' he added.

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the Sussexes' decision to step back from royal duties in a statement on 13 January 2020, following discussions at Sandringham. The late monarch said she and her family would have preferred Harry and Meghan to remain 'full-time working Members of the Royal Family', but respected their wish to pursue a more independent life.

A further statement from the Queen, accompanied by a Buckingham Palace announcement on 18 January, confirmed the final arrangements. The couple would step back from royal duties, would no longer receive public funds for those duties and could no longer formally represent the Queen. They also agreed not to use their HRH styles because they were no longer working members of the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton Reportedly Reaches Breaking Point Over Sussexes' Return

William is not the only senior royal reportedly uncomfortable with the Sussexes' renewed public presence in Britain. An unnamed source told Closer that Kate Middleton had become increasingly frustrated following Harry and Meghan's Nottingham appearance, claiming the Princess of Wales was finding it difficult to remain silent about the ongoing family tensions.

The source alleged that Kate had spent years trying to avoid further disagreements and prioritising her husband's feelings, but was now struggling to contain her frustration.

The insider also claimed that Kate was particularly concerned about the possibility of Harry and Meghan rebuilding their public profile in Britain without addressing the unresolved issues within the family.

According to the source, the Princess of Wales viewed their latest appearances as an attempt to regain a prominent public presence in the UK without first resolving the disagreements that preceded their departure from official royal duties.

However, neither Kate nor Kensington Palace has publicly confirmed these claims.

King Charles Previously Clarified Harry and Meghan's Royal Status

Despite the debate surrounding their Nottingham appearance, Harry and Meghan have not resumed official royal duties. They stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently pursued independent lives and professional activities outside the monarchy.

On 7 September 2026, guidance issued at King Charles's direction reiterated that the couple remained non-working members of the Royal Family and did not undertake engagements representing the monarch.

According to a letter authorised by the King and circulated to senior government and military officials, their charitable activities were personal matters conducted in a private capacity. The guidance also described their position as akin to that of private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.