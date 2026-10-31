Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh criticism after reportedly stepping back from public engagements for a two-week family break while King Charles undertakes a high-profile tour of the Caribbean.

The pause, which coincides with the school half-term holiday for Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, has drawn accusations of attention-seeking from online detractors and renewed questions about the couple's media strategy from a former royal protection chief.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not announced a formal hiatus. Details of their plans emerged through reporting attributed to people familiar with their schedule.

Social Media Users Attack Sussexes Over Reported 'Silence'

Some social media users questioned why the couple's reported absence from public engagements had attracted attention. One X user wrote, 'Time to rebrand again. These two are pathetic,' while another declared, 'It's impossible for her to stay quiet.'

A third critic questioned the publicity surrounding the reported break. Those opinions do not establish that Harry and Meghan promoted their time away.

Harry has faced earlier criticism over interviews and charity engagements coinciding with royal events.The Sussexes reportedly returned to Britain earlier this year to pursue a more independent public role. A source close to Harry maintained that he wanted to avoid scheduling clashes rather than distract from his father or brother.

Former Protection Chief Questions Sussex Media Strategy

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection, challenged that explanation during a televised interview. He questioned whether the couple's public appearances and alleged media contacts matched suggestions that they wanted to avoid overshadowing senior royals.

'I've said many times on your program and others, if they just kept quiet and just got on with it, if they want to do a few charities and cook cakes, then get on with it,' he stated.

Davies suggested that the couple regularly communicated with favoured media outlets, including magazines, television companies and royal commentators. The reporting did not substantiate those alleged briefings.

'So I don't buy that,' Davies stated.

Davies also opposed taxpayer-funded protection for the Sussexes, pointing to the attention their activities attracted. His remarks concerned who should bear security costs, rather than an official assessment of the risks they face.

'They don't warrant it. But if they continue to do this, they're continually attracting attention to themselves,' he stated.

Security Review Puts Focus Back on Protection Costs

Davies' opinion does not determine the outcome of any security review. Reporting in September stated that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures had agreed to reassess Harry's protection needs following the family's relocation to Britain.

The review followed Archie and Lilibet's enrolment at British schools. Reassessment does not guarantee publicly funded protection, and the reporting provides no final decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seek to Avoid Royal Clashes

A source familiar with Harry's thinking maintained that he did not wish to distract from Charles' nine-day Caribbean tour or Prince William's planned visit to India for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

'Harry doesn't set out with an intention to try to pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing,' the source explained.

'He can only mitigate against clashes if information is shared with him in advance,' the source added.

Harry's magazine interview attracted criticism after appearing on the day senior royals welcomed the Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle. Sussex representatives maintained that the magazine determined its publication date. Sources defended a charity visit to Nottingham, arguing that cancellation would have disappointed the organisations involved.

Charles' tour includes the Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Harry and Meghan are reportedly spending half-term with their children. Sources suggest another joint public appearance is possible before the end of the year, although no date has been announced.