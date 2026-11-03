Prince Harry is reportedly furious that Prince William has still not acknowledged his return to Britain, amid a claim that the Duke of Sussex could one day make his brother 'regret' shutting him out.

The alleged warning has injected fresh tension into the royal rift and raised new questions over whether the future King and his younger brother can find a way back from their cold estrangement.

An unnamed source told RadarOnline.com that Harry has become increasingly frustrated by William's refusal to engage with him, despite his reported efforts to make peace.

Harry finds William's decision to not engage with him to be 'wretchedly unpleasant'. "The lack of self-awareness (by Harry) is almost impressive." https://t.co/DqBDbKGIqy — JE May (@storiesbyjemay) November 1, 2026

'William's acting like Harry and Meghan don't exist,' the insider claimed, describing the Prince of Wales' alleged approach to his younger brother.

The source went further, suggesting Harry's growing frustration could push him towards action.

'Harry's known to be impulsive, and the more wound up he gets, the more likely he is to follow through on threats to make William regret this,' the source said.

The insider did not explain what Harry might do, and the alleged threat has not been independently confirmed. The claim nevertheless puts the spotlight on a feud that has resisted years of attempts to repair it.

William's Refusal To Forgive Harry Fuels Royal Tensions

A source quoted in recent coverage said Harry believes he has tried to apologise to Prince William in several ways, but that William has not responded in a way that would lead to a reconciliation.

The same source said Harry was surprised by his brother's stance and maintains he has made repeated attempts to improve their relationship.

PEOPLE reported in September that William and Harry remained estranged and had no direct contact at that time.

Royal historian Amanda Foreman has described the state of the relationship as having moved from a 'hot war' to a 'very, very cold war'.

Did Harry's Memoir Push William Further Away?

One of the main reported obstacles in the relationship between the brothers is Harry's memoir, Spare, published in January 2023. The book sets out personal family disagreements and includes Harry's account of a physical confrontation with William in 2019.

Harry alleged that an argument at Nottingham Cottage, his former London home, followed comments by William about Meghan Markle, whom he allegedly described as 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive'. Harry claimed his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him onto a dog bowl, which broke beneath him.

William's side has disputed the allegation of physical violence. A source cited in royal author Russell Myers' 2026 biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, said tensions and angry words were exchanged but stated that William was adamant no physical violence occurred.

The differing accounts have put details of the brothers' disagreements in the public domain, and the memoir is widely reported to remain a source of tension between them.

Harry's Return to Britain Has Not Reunited the Brothers

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on 26 August 2026, after spending more than six years based in California. Reports said the family intended to establish a home outside London while retaining their links to the United States.

PEOPLE reported that, despite Harry's return, he and Prince William remained estranged, with no direct contact between them.

Coverage of the move has highlighted that the brothers' relationship has not changed since the family's relocation to the UK, and there has been no indication so far of any meeting between them.

King Charles Reconnects With Harry as William Keeps His Distance

King Charles has met privately with Prince Harry since the Duke of Sussex's return to Britain, while Prince William is understood to have had no direct contact with his younger brother.

On 10 July 2026, the King and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. It was the first time Charles and Camilla were known to have seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022.

Charles and Harry also spoke by telephone after the family's August return, although PEOPLE reported that they had not met again in person.

By contrast, royal author Russell Myers told PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales regards his father's relationship with Harry as a personal matter and does not envisage having a private or working relationship with the Sussexes.

Sources cited in recent coverage say Harry has made attempts to improve relations with William, but there has been no indication so far of a change in the current lack of contact between the brothers.