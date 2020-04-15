As the royals across the world take to work from home routine in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, most of their duties include coordinating with charities and organisations that are involved in dealing with the crisis. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have adopted a little trick to make this work easy.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia keep a cheat sheet on their table during video calls with charities and organisations. The sheet carries a list of everyone's names with a corresponding image, in front of them, reports Hello!

The royal couple, who are currently working from their home, Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, released pictures of them having a video conference with the board of directors at the Itaca Educational Association, an organisation that helps in the education of vulnerable children in the north of L'Hospitalet.

The piece of paper was spotted in front of them on the table in their home office. The royals were formally dressed for the video call, the king in a grey suit and the queen in a black pin-striped ensemble.

The last working visit made by the Spanish monarch was in the end of March when he took a tour of a Spanish emergency hospital alongside health ministers. The 52-year-old wore mask and gloves and followed other social distancing measures as he took stock of the situation at the hospital which is treating COVID-19 patients.

Felipe and Letizia had themselves faced coronavirus scare in early March when Spain's equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for the virus just days after meeting the queen. The parents-of-two were tested negative for the virus, but they followed precautionary measures and decided to self-quarantine.

The pair also cancelled their state visit to the United States scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, to focus on the COVID-19 crisis. While the United States is the country with the most coronavirus cases, Spain has witnessed over 18,000 deaths until now. The country has recorded over 1,74,000 cases as of now, including around 67,500 recovered patients.