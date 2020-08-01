King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain just wrapped up their tour of different regions of the country. The royal couple spent the whole of July visiting every region of Spain to show support for the economy, social enterprises and tourism as the country emerges from lockdown.

King Felipe of Spain called for unity and solidarity as his tour of different regions comes to an end. The official tour of the king and Queen Letizia came to an end in Asturias, the birthplace of the latter on Thursday. The 52-year-old royal urged everyone in Spain to come together as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Felipe and Letizia visited Gijon where, after formal welcomes, they were shown the waste management system that covers all of Asturias. The couple followed coronavirus guidelines and were wearing face masks. They were given an overview of the facilities which helped keep hospitals and schools across Asturias going during the strictest days of the lockdown.

Felipe spoke of the challenges brought by the pandemic and said it was clear that overcoming the economic impact of the pandemic wouldn't be easy but added "this difficulty requires us all to make a further effort to progress with unity, responsibility and solidarity".

The royal couple stopped by the famous sculpture "Elogio del Horizonte", a name which translates as "In Praise of the Horizon". The concrete artwork faces the sea and is designed to be viewed from both inside and out. Their visit marked the 30th anniversary of the unveiling of the sculpture. During the walk, Felipe and Letizia got a chance to speak to some of their well-wishers who had gathered to see them.

The final stop was at the Fernando Alonso Museum and Circuit in La Llanera, set up by the double Formula One World Champion. It houses memorabilia from his career so far. Fernando Alonso, along with his parents, welcomed the Spanish royals to the centre. He later posted on Instagram.

During their tour of Spain, Felipe and Letizia visited the 17 autonomous regions of the country. The couple learnt about efforts to boost the economy and tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.