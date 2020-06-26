Queen Letizia of Spain recycled a floral dress for her latest engagement as she continues her overseas royal tour of the nation with husband King Felipe.

On Thursday, Queen Letizia and King Felipe arrived in Palma, a resort city and capital of the Spanish island of Mallorca (Majorca), as a part of their royal tour of Spain's autonomous communities. Letizia, who is famous for her distinct and elegant taste in fashion, repeated a floral dress from her wardrobe for her engagements in the city, reports Mail Online.

The Spanish royal looked chic and relaxed in the beautiful green floral midi dress from one of her favourite brands, Maje. The floral piece from the French label's 'Rayema' collection featured a handkerchief hemline, wrap neckline, and shirred waistband.

The 47-year-old pulled back her chestnut hair in a sleek ponytail for the outing on the sunny day and wore subtle golden makeup. She paired the outfit with nude espadrilles, and kept her accessories to a minimal with small studs. She was also photographed sporting face mask during a walkabout with husband Felipe, who looked dapper in a grey jacket, crisp white shirt, and navy trousers.

The mother-of-two had previously worn the dress in July last year during the opening of summer courses at the International School of Music in her hometown of Oviedo.

Felipe and Letizia have started a tour of the Spanish autonomous communities following the opening of Spain's borders on Sunday to support economic, social, and cultural activity in the nation after the coronavirus pandemic. The royals were themselves tested for COVID-19 illness in March after the queen came in contact with Spanish equality minister Irene Montero who was tested positive for the virus. Both the royals were tested negative.

During their visit to Palma de Mallorca, the royal couple took part in a socially distanced round table meeting with tourism and union representatives on the grounds of the Iberostar Cristina Hotel to discuss the current state of tourism in the island. After the meeting, the couple headed to the promenade of Platja de Sarenal to take a stroll while president of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol walked alongside them and briefed them about the new measures implemented in wake of the health crisis.