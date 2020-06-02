King Jigme Khesar Magyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan have released the first pictures of their second child, more than two months after welcoming him into the world.

King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed their second child, a son, on March 19. Pictures of the young royal clicked in the gardens at Lingkana Palace in Thimphu on Friday were released to mark the upcoming 30th birthday of the queen on Thursday, June 4.

The first picture showed the family-of-four together, with the Bhutan king gazing at his baby son as he lies in his arms while his wife and firstborn smile at the camera. The second picture was a portrait of the queen with her newborn son, while the third and the fourth picture showed the king with his two heirs. In the fifth picture, the baby lies in his mother's arms, while his father beams at him and his elder sibling gives him a sweet forehead kiss.

For the photo-session, the newborn royal was wrapped up in a gold shawl, while his father and brother wore matching checked robes known as 'Gho.' The queen, meanwhile, posed in a traditional 'kera' dress in lavender.

"To commemorate the 30th Birth Anniversary of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen on the 4th of June, it is our privilege to share a wonderful collection of photographs of the Royal Family," the pictures were captioned on his social media.

Queen Jetsun joined the Bhutanese royal family nine years ago by marrying King Jigme in October 2011, when she was just 21. The royal couple welcomed their first son, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, in February 2016. The heir apparent is also known as the Dragon Prince.

His name was announced in a Buddhist naming ceremony two months after his birth, and until then he was simply known as 'The Gyalsey,' which means "prince." In a similar manner, the second son of the couple who is second in line to the Bhutanese throne has also not been named yet.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck became the fifth 'Druk Gyalpo' (king of Bhutan) on December 9, 2006, at the age of 26, after his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne in his favour. A public coronation ceremony took place for the new king after two years, on November 6, 2008, the day which also marked 100 years of monarchy in the country.