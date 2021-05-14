King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand was reportedly admitted to an Intensive Care Unit a few days ago, where he is being treated for respiratory issues.

According to a report in Royal Central, the 68-year-old was initially admitted to Bangkok Hospital, but shifted to Siriraj Hospital after his condition worsened. Royal correspondent Andrew MacGregor said that multiple sources aware of the situation have confirmed that the monarch is in intensive care, but his condition is not life-threatening.

"King Vajiralongkorn was rushed to intensive care at Siriraj Hospital a few days ago because of respiratory problems, according to several informed sources," MacGregor tweeted on Thursday, adding that the royal's symptoms are consistent with COVID-19.

"Sources say the king was initially treated at Bangkok Hospital then transferred to Siriraj when his condition became serious. His current condition is not known," MacGregor added in another tweet. He also noted that the royal's condition was "clearly serious" a few days ago, but there is no "indication so far that there are fears for his survival."

Providing an update on the situation a few hours later, the journalist said that the monarch's illness is "probably not COVID-related." "Despite the rumours, right now there is no sign the king's illness is life-threatening...Can't confirm any of the wilder rumours," he added.

Thai Royal Household has not yet issued any official statement on the King's health.

The report of King's hospitalisation comes just days after he had to cancel a number of royal ceremonies, including the second anniversary of his coronation as the monarch, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. He acceded to the throne on May 4, 2019, over two years following the death of his father, King Bhumibol.

The former King, who passed away on October 13, 2016, at the age of 88, was the world's longest-reigning monarch at the time with 70 years on the throne. He still holds the title of the second-longest reigning monarch of all time and the longest-reigning monarch to have reigned only as an adult.