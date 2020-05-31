Belgian royal Prince Joachim, nephew of King Philippe has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a private party in Spain last Tuesday. The Belgian royal court confirmed on Saturday that an aristocrat is reported to have attended a party in Córdoba.

The Belgian royal court stated that Prince Joachim, 28, had adhered to the coronavirus guidelines laid down by the Belgian government till he travelled to Spain, EL PAIS reports. He was isolating with his parents in Laeken. However, Joachim flew to Spain on Tuesday, two before the party for an internship. He tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

According to reports the prince, a nephew of King Philippe of Belgium, was among 27 people who attended a private party. As per Córdoba's lockdown rules, a party of this size is a breach of regulations, as gatherings of no more than 15 people are currently permitted. Spanish police have launched an investigation into the party.

Those who have flouted lockdown rules could be fined up to €10,000 (£9,000; $11,100). All the 27 people who attended the party are said to be in quarantine.

A representative of the Spanish government in Córdoba, Rafaela Valenzuelahas condemned the party. She came down heavily on those who attended the party and called them "irresponsible". "I feel surprised and angry. An incident of this type stands out at a moment of national mourning for so many dead," she said.

Joachim is the youngest son of King Philippe's sister, Princess Astrid and her husband Prince Lorenz, Archduke of Austria-Este. He is currently 10th in the line of succession to the Belgian throne. However, not much is known about his private life apart from the reports that he is dating a Spanish woman living in Cordoba.

Spain's official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 27,125 on Saturday. The country, in total has 239,228 confirmed cases of the virus, as per a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.