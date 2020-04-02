Prince Charles is finally out of self-isolation after contracting COVID-19. On Tuesday, he addressed the nation and opened up about the novel coronavirus pandemic through a video that he recorded at his Scotland home where he is residing with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince of Wales shared the video on his official Twitter account Clarence House. In the video, the prince talked about coronavirus pandemic and its impact on elders. In his message, he even announced that he is feeling much better after suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, which was diagnosed last week.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir to the British throne also emphasised on the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," Prince Charles said in his message.

He goes on to express the frustration that this disease brings with it, forcing one to live away from normal structures of life. He describes it as an "unprecedented" and "anxious" time. Meanwhile, he sent out a message to those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 and to those who have to endure "sickness, isolation, and loneliness" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message that he released in his role as Patron of Age UK and on behalf of his wife, who is the Patron of Silver Line, he goes on to praise the "extraordinary" and "selfless" work done by the NHS staff.

"As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware of threatens the livelihoods, businesses, and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens. None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come," the future king said from his Birkhall home in the Scottish Highlands.

So far, in the UK, 29, 000 people have been infected by a coronavirus and more than 2300 people have died of it.

In the clip, the prince urges people to help the elderly who are believed to be more vulnerable to COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness that began in Wuhan, China.

"However, we also know that in every community up and down this land – where people of all ages are being affected by this virus – there are truly wonderful neighbours, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital support and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services," he added.

Charles, 71, happens to be the first British royal family member to have tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after, among other British officials, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock were also tested positive and suggested to self-isolate themselves.