Princess Eléonore, the youngest daughter of King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, turned 12 on Thursday.

The Belgian royal court shared an adorable portrait of Princess Eléonore on its official Instagram account to mark the occasion. Alongside the picture of the princess cuddling her dog, there was a message from her parents- King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde, who thanked for the wishes on the princess's birthday.

â£ â£ Merci pour vos vÅ“ux d'anniversaire !â£â£ Bedankt voor uw verjaardagswensen!â£â£ Danke fÃ¼r Ihre GeburtstagswÃ¼nsche!â£â£ Thank you for your birthday wishes!â£â£ â£â£ https://www.monarchie.be/en/royal-family/birthdaysâ£â£ â£â£ #PrincesseElÃ©onore #PrinsesElÃ©onore #PrinzessinElÃ©onore #PrincessElÃ©onore #PrincessElÃ©onoreofBelgium #ElÃ©onorevanBelgiÃ« #Princesse #Prinses #ElÃ©onore #royalty #BelgianRoyals #BelgianRoyalFamily #BelgiÃ« #Belgique #Belgium #Brussel #Bruxelles #Brussels #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe

The princess, titled "Her Royal Highness Princess Eléonore Fabiola Victoria Anne Marie of Belgium," was born on April 16, 2008, at the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht. She is currently fourth in line to the Belgian throne, behind her heir apparent sister Princess Elisabeth, and two brothers Prince Gabriël and Prince Emmanuel.

The young royal was named after her maternal grandmother Anne Marie, her paternal great-aunt Queen Fabiola and her godmother Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Eléonore celebrated her birthday with her family at the Château de Laeken, the palace on the outskirts of Brussels where they have been self-isolating in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She along with her three siblings had earlier participated in coronavirus relief works, delivering waffles to nursing homes last month.

â£ â£ Solidair met de meest kwetsbaren: huisgemaakte wafels voor de bewoners en zorgpersoneel van twee rusthuizen en telefonische contacten met eenzame bejaarden. Samen sterk tegen Corona!â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ SolidaritÃ© avec les personnes Ã¢gÃ©es : gaufres faites maison pour les rÃ©sidents et le personnel soignant de deux maisons de repos et contacts tÃ©lÃ©phoniques pour soutenir les personnes Ã¢gÃ©es isolÃ©es. Tous ensemble contre le Corona !â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ Solidarity with the most vulnerable: home-made waffles for the residents and nursing staff of two nursing homes and telephone conversations with lonely elderly people. Strong together against Corona!â£ â£ #Belgianwaffles #waffles #wafels #gaufres #belges #gauffres #ouderen #elderly #personnesÃ¢gÃ©es #SamenTegenCorona #EnsembleContreCorona #GemeinsamGegenCorona #confinement #TogetherAgainstCorona #Corona #Covid_19 #COVID19BE #CoronaVirus #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe

The royal celebrates her birthday just a day after her father King Philippe, who turned 60 this Wednesday. The monarch used the occasion to send a message of support to the people while the nation deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

â£ â£ Ik wil jullie van harte bedanken voor de fijne berichten en de mooie wensen voor mijn 60ste verjaardag. Vandaag denk ik aan iedereen die het zwaar te verduren heeft en in het bijzonder zij die een dierbare hebben verloren. Ik ben onder de indruk van de talloze uitingen van solidariteit over het hele land. Deze beproeving zullen we samen overwinnen! â£ Filip â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ Je vous remercie chaleureusement pour vos messages de sympathie et dâ€™affection Ã  lâ€™occasion de mes 60 ans. Aujourdâ€™hui, je suis de tout cÅ“ur avec ceux qui souffrent et qui ont perdu un Ãªtre cher. Je suis impressionnÃ© par les innombrables actes de solidaritÃ© dans notre pays. Nous surmonterons ensemble cette Ã©preuve ! â£ Philippe â£ â£ #60jaar #60ans #KoningFilip #RoiPhilippe #KingPhilippe #Filip #Philippe #FilipvanBelgiÃ« #PhilippedeBelgique #PhilippeofBelgium #royalty #BelgianRoyals #BelgianRoyalFamily #BelgiÃ« #Belgique #Belgium #Brussel #Bruxelles #Brussels #Laken #Laeken #Koning #Roi #KÃ¶nig #King #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBeâ£ â£ ðŸ“· Bas Bogaerts

The king took to Instagram to thank his followers in both Flemish and French and said the people of Belgium would "overcome" the crisis together.

"Today my heart goes out to the ones who are suffering and lost a loved one. I am impressed by the countless acts of solidarity around our country. We will overcome this ordeal together," wrote the monarch, who ascended the Belgian throne in 1991.

Belgium royals
Belgium's King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their children Prince Gabriel, Princess Eleonore, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth, leave a religious service (Te Deum) at the Sainte-Gudule cathedral on Belgian national day in Brussels Francois Lenoir/ Reuters

The country has registered 33,753 positive coronavirus cases and 4,440 deaths till now. The government has extended nationwide lockdown till Sunday, May 3, while all mass gatherings have been banned until August 31, reports Mail Online.