Princess Eléonore, the youngest daughter of King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, turned 12 on Thursday.

The Belgian royal court shared an adorable portrait of Princess Eléonore on its official Instagram account to mark the occasion. Alongside the picture of the princess cuddling her dog, there was a message from her parents- King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde, who thanked for the wishes on the princess's birthday.

The princess, titled "Her Royal Highness Princess Eléonore Fabiola Victoria Anne Marie of Belgium," was born on April 16, 2008, at the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht. She is currently fourth in line to the Belgian throne, behind her heir apparent sister Princess Elisabeth, and two brothers Prince Gabriël and Prince Emmanuel.

The young royal was named after her maternal grandmother Anne Marie, her paternal great-aunt Queen Fabiola and her godmother Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Eléonore celebrated her birthday with her family at the Château de Laeken, the palace on the outskirts of Brussels where they have been self-isolating in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She along with her three siblings had earlier participated in coronavirus relief works, delivering waffles to nursing homes last month.

The royal celebrates her birthday just a day after her father King Philippe, who turned 60 this Wednesday. The monarch used the occasion to send a message of support to the people while the nation deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

The king took to Instagram to thank his followers in both Flemish and French and said the people of Belgium would "overcome" the crisis together.

"Today my heart goes out to the ones who are suffering and lost a loved one. I am impressed by the countless acts of solidarity around our country. We will overcome this ordeal together," wrote the monarch, who ascended the Belgian throne in 1991.

The country has registered 33,753 positive coronavirus cases and 4,440 deaths till now. The government has extended nationwide lockdown till Sunday, May 3, while all mass gatherings have been banned until August 31, reports Mail Online.