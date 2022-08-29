Square Enix dropped the very first "Kingdom Hearts 4" trailer early this year, teasing fans about what the new game could bring. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming instalment of the popular game series.

'Kingdom Hearts 4' Story, Characters, World

In April 2022, Square Enix unveiled the first "Kingdom Hearts 4" trailer giving fans their first look at what the game has to offer. What's a bit shocking to fans is that the art style seen in the trailer is a bit different from anything in previous Kingdom Hearts games.

It was revealed in the conversation between the two characters featured in the trailer that the setting is now in a completely new world called Quadratum. The world is made up of neither light nor dark, and it even looks like Shibuya in real-life Tokyo.

The brief trailer also reveals four characters players will be seeing in the upcoming game. They are Sora, Strelitzia, Donald, and Goofy.

'Kingdom Hearts 4' Release Date

Neither Square Enix nor The Walt Disney Company revealed when the "Kingdom Hearts 4" release date might be. While the release of the game's trailer might seem to suggest that its launch is imminent, most predict that it won't happen in 2022.

Many pointed out that the previous game, "Kingdom Hearts 3," was announced in 2013 but only came out over six years later. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait that long for the "Kingdom Hearts 4" release, but it won't likely be out this year yet.

Supported Platforms

Similar to its launch date, Square Enix has yet to confirm the "Kingdom Hearts 4" platforms. Considering that the game is still in its early stage of development, it will likely be some time before the supported platforms get official confirmation.

However, it is highly likely that "Kingdom Hearts 4" will eventually be made available to all platforms based on the launch of the previous game. "Kingdom Hearts 3" was first launched on Xbox One and PS4 in 2019 and was eventually launched on PC and Nintendo Switch, according to GamesRadar.