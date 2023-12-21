Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed disappointment in the atmosphere inside Anfield during their 5-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Klopp didn't hold back as he slammed Liverpool supporters who were mostly quiet through their latest win in the League Cup. He said the fans who do not plan to be "on their toes from the first second" during their upcoming crucial clash against Arsenal on Saturday should give their tickets away.

Liverpool were dominant throughout the time against West Ham as they secured a semi-final berth in the Carabao Cup for a record 19th time. Klopp was very impressed with the way his boys played at Anfield, especially in the opening 45 minutes. But he felt there was not enough noise created by Kopites.

The Reds are currently in second place in the Premier League table, with 38 points from 17 matches. They are just a point behind table-toppers Arsenal. A victory in Saturday's game would put Liverpool two points clear at the top of the table.

During the latter stages of the infuriating 0-0 draw against Manchester United, the atmosphere across Anfield became downcast.

Ahead of Saturday's Arsenal game, Klopp has asked the home fans to come fully prepared to support their team as they would "need Anfield on Saturday".

"In the first half when the boys played exceptional, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I asked people what they want. We change a lot of things, we dominate West Ham, we create a lot of chances. If I was on the stand, I would be on my toes. I don't know. If the Man Utd game (a 0-0 draw) was that bad that we have to say: 'Oh sorry' we didn't smash them," Klopp said after Liverpool's 5-1 win on Wednesday.

"We need Anfield on Saturday. They prepare for this game and will be prepared. We need Anfield on their toes from the first second without me being in an argument with the opposition coach or whatever. If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else," a disappointed Klopp added.

Speaking further about Liverpool's display against West Ham, the German boss said that he didn't feel the excitement around him even though his side played so well and fans generally enjoy such performances.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the game with his 28th-minute strike. In the second half, Curtis Jones netted a brace for Liverpool, while the other scorers included Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, who entered the game only in the second half as the hosts hammered the East London side in the final 20 minutes.

Klopp also said that after going 1-0 up early in the first half, Liverpool should have scored more as they had so many shots. "But if it's warming up for Saturday, I'm happy," added Klopp.