Prince George gets "very upset" when his younger sister Princess Charlotte gets started with her homeschool projects, as revealed by their mother Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made an appearance on ITV's "This Morning" on Thursday via video call to discuss the community photography project she has recently launched in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. During the interview, the 38-year-old also discussed the struggles she faces while homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The mother-of-three revealed that it has been a challenge for her to get her six-year-old son excited about schoolwork when he compares them to his younger sister's "cooler" assignments.

"We're stuck into homeschooling again. George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!" said the duchess, who is isolating with husband Prince William and their three children at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

She also revealed that she ensures that George, Charlotte, as well as two-year-old Prince Louis, keep in touch with their relatives via FaceTime and video chats. "In some ways, I suppose we've got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would've done before," Kate said.

The British royal, who is also the patron of the Royal Photographic Society, launched a community photography project titled "Hold Still" on Thursday, under which the participants have to "help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak."

The Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Cambridges, revealed on its Instagram account that one hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.

"The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise," the post reads.

Some images from the competition that were handpicked by Kate were later shared on the Instagram account with her statement that read: "Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing."