Former EXO member Kris Wu — also known by his Chinese name Wu Yifan — is once again at the centre of a widespread death hoax circulating across mainland Chinese social media. The 35-year-old Chinese-Canadian star, who is serving a 13-year prison sentence in Beijing for multiple sex-crime convictions, became the subject of intense speculation after anonymous posts claimed he had died inside prison.

The rumours surfaced after an alleged former inmate wrote an unverified message claiming prison guards had been 'whispering strangely' before reportedly stating that Wu had been 'killed after failing to meet demands' from gang members. Other versions suggested he had died following a long hunger strike, while some even claimed he had been 'silenced' for knowing too much about another celebrity's controversial death.

The speculation quickly spread across platforms and forums, pushing Wu back into the spotlight four years after his dramatic downfall in 2021.

Police Confirm Viral Photo Was 'Fabricated'

As the rumours continued gaining traction, authorities took the unusual step of issuing a public rebuttal. Jiangsu police posted an official statement on Chinese Social Media Platform Weibo, confirming that the viral photo showing a man in a blue interrogation uniform — widely circulated as evidence of Wu's alleged death or mistreatment — was fake.

According to police, the image was 'created by replacing the face of an original inmate in a past news report with Kris' face,' making it a digitally altered fabrication. They urged the public not to circulate unverified material and warned that spreading false information could lead to administrative punishment under Chinese law.

Authorities have not confirmed any incident involving Wu's health or safety. As of this writing, neither the Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau nor Beijing's prison authorities have reported any emergency related to his condition.

The Internet's Reaction to the Hoax

Some onlookers on Reddit have expressed their sentiments on the matter, mostly expressing relief that the former EXO member remains jailed for his crimes, some finding it 'unnecessary' that a detailed hoax on someone's death even exists:

While some users wonder if Wu's revocation of his Chinese passport had anything to do with the weight of his current sentence:

What Is Wu Serving Time For?

Wu's life changed dramatically in 2021 when he was detained on multiple allegations of sexual assault, including accusations involving minors. He was eventually convicted of raping three women and committing obscene acts with others, with several allegations dating back to 2018 and 2020.

The scandal led to a sweeping purge of his online presence. In 2021, Weibo deleted more than 100 accounts linked to Wu, including his official profiles and fan communities, citing violations of community guidelines. Most of his music was also removed from Chinese streaming platforms, leaving only a handful of tracks available.

In 2023, a Beijing court sentenced him to 13 years in prison, followed by deportation. His appeal was later rejected.

Despite the annual resurfacing of death rumours — this being the third major hoax in recent years — there is no verified evidence that Wu has died or been harmed in custody. Chinese authorities maintain that the circulating claims and images are fabricated.