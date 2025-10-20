Rumours of TWICE disbanding have swirled across social media after only four of the nine members appeared and performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

The beloved K-pop group, adored by their ONCE fandom, made their mark with their looks and performance — but not everyone was on stage, sparking speculation among fans and spectators alike, about what's really happening behind the scenes of the now 10-year old girl group.

What happened during the show

K-pop powerhouse TWICE made history at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, becoming the first female K-pop group to ever perform at the globally recognised event.

The performance marked a major milestone in the group's decade-long career, placing them alongside artists such as Taylor Swift, Karol G, Madison Beer and Missy Elliott.

However, rather than the expected full nine-member line-up, only members Nayeon, Jihyo, Tzuyu and Momo were spotted on the pink carpet and later took to the runway.

The four performed tracks This Is For and Strategy.

Before the performance, at the Pink Carpet, Tzuyu stood out in a white cut-out gown, while the other three wore striking black ensembles — Nayeon in a sculpted cut-out dress, Jihyo in an elegant sheer lace outfit, and Momo in a tailored three-piece suit.

Why only four members were in attendance

The official explanation lies in TWICE's demanding tour schedule. The group is currently in the midst of their This Is For World Tour, which has taken them across Asia and is scheduled to continue into early 2026. According to reports, the remaining members — Jeongyeon, Sana, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung — were either fulfilling other professional obligations or taking a brief rest ahead of upcoming performances.

Leader Jihyo told Billboard: "We are used to doing performances with nine members, but this time we are able to do only four of us, so I hope you guys enjoy this new performance of us."

Are the rumours of a disbandment true?

No. The group's reduced appearance does not indicate a disbandment. TWICE remain fully active, recently marking their 10-year anniversary with the release of their album TEN: The Story Goes On and continuing to go on sell-out stadium tours worldwide. The smaller line-up was purely strategic, ensuring the group could honour both tour and brand commitments without overextending the members.

For the K-Pop girl group's fanbase from around the world — affectionately known as ONCE — the group's appearance as a quartet was unusual, but TWICE have clarified that this was a one-off arrangement. The fashion-show stage offered an opportunity to showcase their global appeal and introduce the group to an even wider audience.

While speculation around TWICE disbanding rumours may persist online, available evidence points solely to tour logistics and scheduling, not internal issues. The nine-member ensemble remains strong and united, continuing to break boundaries for K-pop on international stages.