Jungkook's recent live broadcast has triggered netizens' conversations criticising his vocals and prompting allegations that HYBE removed clips from social media as reactions intensified.

The performance, intended as a casual interaction, quickly became the centre of online discussion as his vocals drew mixed reactions. As online buzz spread, attention shifted from the broadcast itself to what many claimed was HYBE's response to the situation.

Criticism Over Live Vocals

During the broadcast, which was held earlier this week, Jungkook performed parts of several songs, including Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters and a track by Shawn Mendes. Viewers shared clips almost immediately, capturing the sections where he sang for fans tuning in online. Within hours, these posts had gone viral across multiple platforms. Many of the posts focused on the quality of his live vocals, with some users describing the performance as underwhelming.

Several viral tweets included comments suggesting that the singing did not meet expectations for the artist's usual standard. While positive reactions also existed, the dominant narrative centred on criticism of the broadcast. As online conversations intensified, speculation about HYBE's next steps quickly followed. Some users argued that the company would attempt to limit the spread of the clips. Others believed the broadcast would be left untouched to avoid drawing more attention.

You know you are a trash and mediocre main vocalist when your company rushes to take down your own video singingpic.twitter.com/7KnbtBvhWH https://t.co/uPbf8KmhFd — $ (@karmaiswin) November 17, 2025

Claims of Takedowns by HYBE

Shortly after the broadcast gained traction, netizens began observing that many of the videos had disappeared. Posts featuring Jungkook's singing were reportedly taken down due to copyright claims. This fuelled the belief that HYBE was intervening.

As more clips vanished, discussions turned from the performance itself to the company's alleged handling of the situation. Users framed the removals as an attempt to shield the artist from further criticism. The removal notices cited standard copyright rules, but netizens interpreted the timing as significant. Several argued that taking down vocal clips from a live broadcast was unusual. Others shared screenshots of claimed takedowns, pointing out that multiple posts containing similar content had been removed within a short period. Social media discussions framed this as evidence that HYBE believed the broadcast reflected poorly on Jungkook.

He's the most ass main vocalist in kpop what is this mess he can't even hit a high note 😭pic.twitter.com/vmRm4KU2t8 — $ (@karmaiswin) November 16, 2025

Online Reaction and Escalation

The idea that HYBE had stepped in became a widespread talking point across fan communities. Users suggested that the company's actions reinforced the negative reactions to the performance. Some described the alleged removals as unnecessary, adding more attention to the issue. Despite the speculation, no official statement was released by HYBE during the unfolding discussions. This absence of comment fuelled further questions about whether the takedowns were automated or deliberate. Online conversations continued to connect the vocal criticism to the copyright claims appearing across various platforms. Fans debated whether the performance was being unfairly judged or whether the company's approach had only made matters worse.

As the situation developed, discussions about the broadcast began overshadowing the content of the live itself. The focus turned from the artist's interaction with viewers to the reaction surrounding it.

Some users argued that the removed clips aligned with the moments most criticised for vocal quality. The users argued that the remaining videos, which did not feature the same vocal passages, stayed online longer.