K-pop star HyunA's sudden collapse during her performance at the Waterbomb Festival in Macau has triggered discussions online on the growing issue of eating disorders in Asia. The incident, which took place on 2 November 2025, occurred while the 33-year-old artist was performing her hit song Bubble Pop.

Moments after fainting, she was carried off stage by staff and later apologised to fans on Instagram, saying she could not recall what had happened.

HyunA's Collapse On Stage

As soon as HyunA lost consciousness, dancers rushed to her aid before security personnel lifted her from the stage. The performance was immediately halted, and videos of the moment quickly circulated on social media platforms such as X. In her apology post, HyunA said she was 'sorry for not being able to perform as professionally as I wanted to' and admitted that she did not remember the collapse.

HyunA recently worried fans again.

On November 9, during her performance of “Bubble Pop” at the Water Bomb Festival in Macao, she suddenly collapsed on stage with no warning and had to be carried off by staff.#HyunA #김현아 #HyunAFainting #WaterBombMacao #KpopHealth… pic.twitter.com/GRYx03GNS7 — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) November 9, 2025

The singer added that she would 'improve her stamina' and reassured fans that she was 'really okay'. Despite her reassurance, concerns deepened after it was revealed that she had recently lost 10 kilograms in one month, dropping from the 50-kilogram range to the 40s. Her dramatic transformation led many to question whether her health had been compromised by extreme dieting.

HyunA has previously disclosed her diagnosis of vasovagal syncope, a condition that can cause fainting due to sudden drops in heart rate or blood pressure. She has also shared that restrictive eating habits in the past had worsened the condition, causing her to faint multiple times in a single month. Fans expressed concern online, with many urging her to focus on recovery and avoid overexerting herself.

Body Image And Pressure In K-pop

The Waterbomb incident has renewed conversations focusing on the intense body image expectations that exist within the K-pop industry. Many artists, both male and female, face strict appearance standards that often encourage extreme dieting, excessive exercise, or other unhealthy practices to maintain a certain image. These pressures have been linked to a rise in eating disorders among performers and their fans alike.

In South Korea, eating disorders are no longer considered rare or confined to a specific group. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of young people in Asia now experience an eating disorder, with diagnoses rising sharply since the late 1990s. In nations such as South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia, young people between the ages of 15 and 34 are most at risk.

Several former K-pop idols, including JinE of Oh My Girl, have openly discussed leaving the industry to seek treatment for eating disorders. Mental and physical exhaustion, coupled with pressure to maintain an unrealistically thin frame, have been cited as contributing factors. For many, these standards begin early, with young trainees told that weight gain could affect their careers.

Culture, Perception, And The Cost Of Perfection

In many parts of Asia, being thin is still equated with success and attractiveness. This cultural expectation is reinforced by constant exposure to carefully curated images of celebrities, influencers, and idols. Family and social dynamics can also play a part, with casual comments about weight or size often normalised from a young age.

Children and teenagers are particularly vulnerable. Studies show that many begin expressing dissatisfaction with their bodies as early as five years old, influenced by media portrayals and toys such as dolls that promote unrealistic beauty ideals. In South Korea, the trend of adolescents seeking cosmetic surgery during school breaks has become increasingly common, with some as young as nine undergoing procedures.

The obsession with maintaining a 'perfect' appearance has led to the growth of online communities that promote dangerous behaviours, such as starvation diets or 'Pro-Ana' movements that glorify anorexia. These practices contribute to serious health risks, including long-term organ damage, depression, and social withdrawal.