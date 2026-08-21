Kristen Stewart may have taken a decidedly unconventional approach to her own wedding, but the actress has revealed that she already had her moment in a traditional bridal gown thanks to The Twilight Saga.

Stewart famously wore a Carolina Herrera-designed wedding dress while portraying Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, as her character married vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. Years later, she reflected on the gown and admitted that she still has a strong attachment to the iconic dress.

Kristen Stewart Still Loves Bella Swan's Wedding Dress

The gown was created specifically for Bella's highly anticipated wedding scene and featured crepe satin, French Chantilly lace, long sleeves and a dramatic train. The design took months to create, with 152 covered buttons running down the back.

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For Stewart, however, putting on the dress was more than simply another costume fitting.

In a 2024 interview, she recalled the experience of getting into the gown and said it felt like wearing a 'real wedding dress'. She explained that she was kept in a room with heaters while the crew prepared for filming, creating an experience that made her feel as though she was genuinely preparing to walk down the aisle.

Stewart also made it clear that, if she had ever decided to choose a classic wedding gown for herself, Bella's dress would have been a strong contender.

'I love that dress so much,' she said, adding that if she were to wear a classic wedding dress, the Twilight gown was 'kind of the one'.

Stewart Chose Very Different Look for Own Wedding

Despite her affection for Bella's traditional bridal gown, Stewart's real-life wedding was far removed from the elaborate ceremony depicted in Breaking Dawn.

Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Meyer in April 2025 at Casita Del Campo in Los Angeles. Rather than wearing a conventional wedding gown, Stewart opted for a much more relaxed and unconventional look, pairing a white T-shirt with a pale grey jacket and matching miniskirt.

Meyer also chose a nontraditional bridal outfit, wearing a short off-white dress with black loafers.

The contrast between Stewart's real wedding and Bella Swan's fictional nuptials makes her comments about the Twilight dress particularly interesting. While Bella's wedding was designed around classic romance and traditional bridal imagery, Stewart's own ceremony reflected the actress's preference for something more personal and relaxed.

Still One of Twilight's Most Recognisable Moments

Bella's wedding was one of the most anticipated moments of the Twilight franchise, and the Carolina Herrera gown quickly became one of the series' most recognisable costumes.

The dress was inspired by Stephenie Meyer's description of Bella's gown in the original novel and was designed to combine a vintage feel with a more contemporary edge. Herrera was reportedly pleased with Stewart's reaction when she first tried it on, describing the actress as appearing transformed into a bride.

More than a decade after the film's release, Stewart's comments show that the dress remains a memorable part of her Twilight experience. Although she ultimately chose not to recreate Bella's wedding style in real life, she had already experienced what wearing a traditional bridal gown felt like — on screen, at least.

For Twilight fans, that makes Bella Swan's wedding dress more than just a piece of movie costume history. It was also, in Stewart's own words, her opportunity to have the classic bridal moment she otherwise never planned to have.