Los Angeles reality television royalty and Hollywood's favourite leading man are reportedly clashing this August over the scale of their impending nuptials. Kris Jenner is allegedly demanding 'sponsorship deals galore' for Kylie's wedding, a lucrative prospect that actor Timothée Chalamet flatly refuses.

In case you missed it, the young couple recently found themselves inspired by the highly guarded, secret wedding of Tom Holland and Zendaya. The unexpected romance between Kylie and Chalamet began over three years ago, yet they have miraculously kept the finer details firmly behind closed doors.

An insider reported on August 11 that the pair thoroughly loved how their peers tied the knot without the world watching. They want absolutely nothing to do with the traditional Kardashian media circus, opting instead to navigate this deeply personal milestone on their own terms.

This fiercely private approach is supposedly rubbing Kris the wrong way, as the family matriarch originally envisioned a highly lucrative spectacle. The so-called 'momager' is purportedly less worried about the actual romantic ceremony, but she fully expects a glitzy reception with reality television cameras rolling.

A Quiet Rebellion Against Reality Television

The makeup mogul might go as far as sharing curated photos after the fact, but if her partner has his way, the public will receive nothing. It is a rather wild departure for a family that historically monetises their most intimate domestic milestones for public consumption.

Kris is reportedly willing to compromise on the ceremony specifics as long as the broader wedding event is officially televised. Unfortunately for her bottom line, the defiant couple outright refuses to turn their genuine love into a garish ratings spectacle.

The insider stressed that the couple simply will do what they want, completely disregarding the heavy promotional expectations. Despite the brewing tension over potential broadcast rights, there is evidently no immediate rush to actually walk down the aisle.

A separate insider said on August 7 that they do not have plans to hurry an engagement because they are perfectly happy. They love the current dynamic of their partnership, choosing to enjoy their time together rather than racing toward the altar.

Holding Out for the Right Moment

Reports have consistently indicated that Kylie is actually the one stalling the long-term wedding plans, much to the deep frustration of her mother. Timothée has actively discussed proposing to his partner, but she simply does not want to get married just yet, according to a source.

The acclaimed 'Wonka' actor supposedly reached out to Kris and Kendall Jenner for strategic advice on how he might gently convince her. If it were entirely up to the rest of the motivated Kardashian clan, the beauty entrepreneur would have been married yesterday.

Chalamet himself has awkwardly navigated the delicate topic of marrying his longtime girlfriend during his recent publicised press tours. While promoting the film 'Marty Supreme' in February, a bold reporter directly asked the Hollywood A-lister if marriage was genuinely on the cards.

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He smiled and called the question deeply personal before playfully complaining that the journalist was going to get him into trouble. He eventually conceded with a double yes, offering a rare semi-confirmation that he would love to see nuptials soon.

The modern couple previously weathered massive scheduling conflicts in August 2025 that kept them physically apart for weeks, proving they can handle Hollywood's unique pressures. They might simply be waiting for a rare window of downtime before taking the next permanent step.

Perhaps the wedding bells will finally ring when the relentless pace of their professional lives calms down enough for a proper celebration. Fans will just have to wait and see if the ceremony stays completely secret, or if Kris secures that elusive television broadcast.