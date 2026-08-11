A viral clip from Kristen Stewart's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has sparked online speculation, with some viewers making unverified claims about possible meth use. Social media users quickly began questioning the actress's behaviour, turning an otherwise lighthearted TV appearance into a heated online debate.

The clip has since circulated widely, with Stewart's mannerisms and appearance becoming the focus of intense scrutiny. However, the drug-use claims remain unsubstantiated, making the viral reaction a story in itself rather than evidence of any substance use.

The Viral Clip That Sparked Kristen Stewart Meth Speculation

Photographer and politician Jeff Rainforth shared a clip of Stewart's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on X, formerly Twitter. The post has since racked up more than 1.8 million views, according to the figures cited in the viral post.

Rainforth's caption described Stewart as appearing to be 'on meth', claiming she was shaking, twitching and had sunken eyes. He also suggested she was acting erratically and questioned her mental state.

The post quickly spread far beyond his own followers, pulling Stewart's name into a wave of speculation that she had no part in starting. Importantly, the post offers no evidence that Stewart was using methamphetamine, and there is no verified reporting establishing that she was under the influence of the drug during the appearance.

Holy crap. Kristen Stewart is on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she looks like she’s on METH. She’s shaking, twitching, itching, sunken eyes, acting spastically. This chick is on Something. No wonder she’s insane. pic.twitter.com/0Vn6y873d9 — Jeff Rainforth (@liberty_clarion) August 11, 2026

Social Media Splits Over Stewart's Appearance

The reaction split almost immediately into two camps. Some viewers echoed Rainforth's concern, with one writing, 'Did she even comb her hair? How could they let her go out like that?'

Others pushed back firmly, pointing to Stewart's long-documented awkwardness and nervous manner during interviews. 'This is how Kristen Stewart is - she's awkward in interviews,' one user wrote. 'Go back and watch any of her interviews and you'll notice similar mannerisms - it does not mean she is 'on something.'

A number of critics also turned their attention to Rainforth himself. 'You sound like you know a lot about meth,' one reply read. 'Every accusation is a confession.' The conflicting reactions underline the central problem with the speculation: viewers are interpreting Stewart's appearance and mannerisms, but those observations cannot establish whether she had taken any substance. The reaction itself has become the story, rather than any evidence of wrongdoing.

Did she even comb her hair? How could they let her go out like that? — Post-Critical Examiner (@pcexaminer) August 11, 2026

Stimulant substances does do that but it could be nervousness or medication. A woman I work with is just like that and she has a form of ADHD. She does seem to look uncomfortable, but then been on live tv, under scrutiny & everyone judging is enough to make anyone uncomfortable. — Emm@ (@EMM4CA) August 11, 2026

She has pretty severe social anxiety… Helps if you know something about the person you’re gossiping about. — Beeds89 Voice in the Wilderness (@B33ds89) August 11, 2026

Stewart's Cannabis History Does Not Support Meth Claims

Stewart's history with cannabis has been publicly documented for years, although that history does not substantiate the current meth claims. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, the actress discussed a paparazzi photograph of herself smoking a pipe on her front porch with her then-boyfriend and her dog. She said the picture was taken on the day Twilight was released and recalled that she had just turned 18.

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'You can Google my name and one of the first things that comes up is images of me sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe with my ex-boyfriend and my dog,' Stewart shared. 'It was taken the day the movie came out. I was no one. I was a kid. I had just turned 18.'

Stewart has also spoken publicly about using cannabis when she was younger. In the same interview, she described herself as a 'weirdo, creative Valley Girl who smokes pot', while discussing how the paparazzi photograph changed her life after Twilight made her famous.

Her filmography has occasionally touched on cannabis-related themes. In 2009's Adventureland, she played Em Lewin, a character who makes cannabis edibles for her co-workers, while in American Ultra, she starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg in the action comedy about a stoner who discovers he is a highly trained operative.

When asked about buying weed for her friends with her Twilight paycheck, Stewart said she did not because she was 'so little' at the time. She also admitted that she had started smoking at '14 or 15', adding that it was not something she would want for her own children.

'To be honest, it's not something I would want for my own children per se,' she added, while noting that she had older brothers.