Charli D'Amelio sparked a divided reaction after stepping onto the red carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Beverly Hills in a sheer burgundy gown, with some fans questioning the styling behind the look.

The 22-year-old TikTok star attended the event on Wednesday, 5 August, wearing a vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress. While D'Amelio has embraced more experimental fashion, her latest look quickly drew criticism online, with one fan bluntly saying: 'She needs a better stylist.'

Charli D'Amelio Stuns Fans With Sheer Burgundy Dress

The wine-coloured gown featured a loose, sleeveless top and a semi-sheer chiffon skirt with pleated, ruffled panels that revealed her underwear beneath.

She went braless and kept the rest of the look relatively understated, pairing the dress with diamond drop earrings, burgundy open-toe sandals and sleek, side-parted hair.

D'Amelio shared photos of the outfit on Instagram with a red heart emoji. While some fans praised the rich colour, others questioned the fit and silhouette.

D'Amelio has previously said her style is intentionally varied. 'My current style is a little all over the place,' she told OOTD.com in May. 'It matches however I'm feeling, whether that's in a black sweatsuit or a nice dress and high heels.'

She also credited her stylist, Carlee Barrow, with helping shape her recent looks. 'My stylist Carlee and I kind of work together to figure out exactly what we're looking for and being really intentional about every outfit we step out in,' she said.

Who Styled Her at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood?

Carlee Barrow, a Los Angeles-based fashion stylist has worked with D'Amelio since 2023. Barrow previously served as the D'Amelio family's in-house stylist, working with Charli and her sister Dixie, before establishing her own styling business.

Barrow began her fashion career at luxury label The Row before moving into celebrity styling. She later trained under stylists including Rob + Mariel, Dani Michelle and Jason Bolden, and has worked across red-carpet appearances, campaigns and editorial shoots.

She has also styled D'Amelio for other high-profile appearances, including Coachella and Prada events.

For Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Barrow selected the vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown that became the subject of debate online.

Fans React to Charli D'Amelio's Look

Fans had mixed opinions about D'Amelio's burgundy gown, with criticism largely focused on the fit and shape of the dress.

'She needs a new stylist asap cause wtf is this,' one critic wrote. Another said: 'The top half makes her look strangely lumpy. I like the colour though.'

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The dress was also branded 'horrific' by another commenter, who said 'the fit is so unflattering and the peek-a-boo undies is overdone.'

Some fans praised individual elements but still felt the overall look missed the mark. 'Her makeup is nice, and I like this color on her. That being said... don't wear this ever again,' one commenter wrote.

Another defended the colour but criticised the silhouette: 'The color looks absolutely incredible on her, but the shape of the top is completely fighting the flow of the skirt... whoever styled this left the job half done.'

Others were more positive, with some fans saying the Dancing With the Stars winner looked 'good' and 'beautiful' in the gown.

The mixed reactions have kept D'Amelio's Variety appearance at the centre of online fashion discussions, with fans continuing to debate Barrow's styling choice.