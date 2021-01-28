Kristen Stewart has transformed into Princess Diana to play her in an upcoming movie titled "Spencer," and her resemblance to the "People's Princess" is uncanny.

The film, written by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, follows three days in the life of Princess Diana, in which she spends the Christmas holiday with the British Royal Family at the Sandringham estate and takes the decision to end her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles. A photo was released by the film's production company NEON on Wednesday, January 27, to celebrate the start of principal photography, showing Kristen Stewart channeling Princess Diana.

"Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín's SPENCER," NEON captioned the picture on Twitter. In the photograph, Stewart is seen dressed in a red coat, with blonde locks, and a black hat with delicate net detailing, looking off to the side.

The "Twilight" star's transformation into the British royal has been receiving a lot of praise since then. "At first glance i thought this was a picture of Diana, my grandmother's dear friend," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented: "That really took me a second, to see that was Kristen Stewart in the photo and not Diana."

Stewart herself released a statement to mark the debut of her look as the Princess, noting that the movie is "a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," reports People.

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her," added the 30-year-old.

While principal photography for "Spencer" has already begun, shooting will soon start in Germany and the United Kingdom, and a fall release is expected. A press release about the movie read: "December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

The weekend which will be shown in the movie took place a decade after Charles and Diana's marriage and five years before they officially divorced. Diana was 30 at the time, the same age Stewart is right now. The princess lost her life in a car crash in Paris in 1997, the year after her divorce. 2022 will mark 25 years since her demise.

The Princess of Wales was recently played on screen by Emma Corrin on the hit Netflix series "The Crown." Elizabeth Debicki will replace Corrin as Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of the series.