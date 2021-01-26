Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, daughters of late Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, are recalling the fond memories they shared with their famous aunt.

While speaking to Tatler for its March cover issue, Amelia and Eliza revealed that they did not realise Princess Diana's significance in the world until they were older, and only saw her as their aunt. Diana lost her life in 1997 in a car crash in Paris when she was allegedly being chased by paparazzi, but the British royal made sure that her nieces were protected from the press.

Amelia and Eliza, who were just 5 years old when Diana died, recalled an incident when they were approached by a photographer during a beach outing with their aunt. Eliza said: "Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening. But she turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first."

Read more Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer gushes about fiancé Greg Mallett's proposal

"It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened. We had no idea what she was doing at the time," Eliza added.

When Diana lost her life, Eliza realised the "enormity of the loss for her father and family," and it was much later that she came to know her death was being mourned all across the world.

To the rest of the world, Diana was the "People's Princess," but for Eliza, she was an "incredibly warm, maternal and loving" aunt. "She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts," she said about Diana, who was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Although the sisters spent most of their childhood in Cape Town, South Africa, they also have fond memories of the Spencer family home in Althorp, England, where Diana grew up. Amelia is even considering it for her upcoming wedding to Greg Mallet.

"It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there, but Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here too," the 28-year-old said.