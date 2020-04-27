After seven years of marriage and a decade of togetherness, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler are getting a divorce. The shocking announcement was made on Sunday through their respective Instagram accounts.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari, 33, wrote on her Instagram account with a picture of the couple together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

"Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" star and football player got married in 2013 after seeing each other for three years and getting engaged in 2011. The couple share three kids together— sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

The same message as Cavallari was posted by Cutler but with a different picture of the couple.

According to Us Weekly, the divorce comes after the family-of-five returned from their three-week-long vacation to the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the divorce may not come as a surprise to the couple's fans as in the past, during the last season of "Very Cavallari," the television personality has reportedly been talking about the challenges in her marriage.

"From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great," Cavallari said on the April 7 episode of her show hinting at the troubles in their marriage. "But actually, like, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage — it's ups and downs."

She went on to suggest that the couple was going through a "low" period in their marriage. She openly shared updates on her relationship with her fans and said that they have to "work at their relationship" and they "definitely have issues."