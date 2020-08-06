Kristin Cavallari recently sent her "Laguna Beach" fans into a frenzy after posting a reunion picture with Stephen Colletti, whom she dated on and off during the first two seasons of the reality TV show.

Posting a picture with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti on Instagram on Tuesday, Kristin Cavallari wrote: "2004 or 2020," the former being the year the pair started dating on the legendary teen show.

Laguna Beach, California, was mentioned as the location of the dimly-lit picture which showed Cavallari hugging her high-school sweetheart. According to Daily Mail, the picture was taken during a recent trip the reality TV star took to the affluent beach, where she met up with Stephen and their MTV costar Alex Murrel.

The reunion picture, which comes months after the 33-year-old's split from husband Jay Cutler, has garnered over half a million reactions within a day with fans speculating if the former couple is about to reignite their romance. "My Laguna Beach loving heart is EXPLODING!!!!!!" a fan commented on the post, while another wrote, "All our teenage dreams just came true."

"This could be what saves 2020," exclaimed another fan of the former couple.

Meanwhile, fans aren't able to access Cutler's Instagram account- 'IfJayHadInstagram,' leading to speculations that the former footballer deleted it after his ex-wife posted the reunion picture.

A source told E! News that the 37-year-old deleted his account as he was "getting a lot of heat on social media" due to the selfie. Another possible reason behind Cutler's disappearance from social media can be that it was Cavallari who used to manage his account.

"I think there needs to be a little clarification on Jay's Instagram. It's not him running it. It's me. It's what Jay would have if he had Instagram," Cavallari had previously said on her Instagram stories in 2018.

Cavallari and Cutler, who share sons Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and daughter Saylor, four, announced their separation earlier this year. Cavallari's reunion with Colletti came four months after the split, but sources tell TMZ that they have remained friends following Laguna Beach and the picture shouldn't be mistaken as them rekindling their romance.