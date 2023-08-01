August has arrived and the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has not reached its conclusion. The Frenchman continues to be a Paris Saint-Germain player despite reports linking him to a move away from the French champions this summer. In the latest development in the transfer situation, it has been reported that PSG are planning to file a formal complaint with FIFA against Real Madrid.

Before elaborating on the complaint, it has to be pointed out that since the month of August has arrived, Mbappe is now entitled to receive half of his loyalty bonus from PSG, which is worth 40 million euros (£34.2 million). It is unclear if the sum has been paid or if PSG will find a loophole on account of the player's refusal to extend until 2025.

Real Madrid are waiting in the wings

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that Mbappe needs to extend his contract by another year or he must leave this summer. Real Madrid is known to be his intended destination, but the Spanish giants have remained mum on their plans. There are murmurs that a swift signing and presentation are being planned for the second week of August, but this has not been confirmed by Los Blancos.

The player has officially been put up for sale but Real Madrid have not made a formal offer. Instead, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have offered a package worth a total of $1.1 billion (£857.6 million). PSG are reportedly keen on accepting this offer, but Mbappe has refused to even sit down to talk to Al-Hilal representatives.

Mbappe was left out of PSG's travelling squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, and it seems unlikely that he will continue to be part of the squad when they make their Ligue 1 debut in just two weeks on August 12.

PSG are suspicious of Real Madrid

The Parisians are reportedly anticipating a last-minute offer from Real Madrid at the very end of the transfer window. Florentino Perez is expected to make a lowball offer in order to force PSG to choose between his bid or the possibility of losing Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

According to The Telegraph, PSG are convinced that Real Madrid have reached out to Mbappe without their permission and that an agreement has already been made for a free transfer in 2024. There are also reports that instead of paying PSG a transfer fee this year, Real Madrid have agreed to pay Mbappe a signing bonus worth160 million euros (£136.9 million).

Mbappe is technically not allowed to negotiate with other clubs until January, and PSG think that FIFA should intervene if what they think is true.

Kylian Mbappé quietly tries to gain favour with Real Madrid fans

Last summer, Mbappe practically became persona non grata as far as Real Madrid fans are concerned after he snubbed the club and signed a contract extension with PSG. After months of speculation over his possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe shocked the world by suddenly deciding to sign a lucrative new contract with the French giants. Many believed that he merely used the interest from Real Madrid to negotiate a lucrative deal from the French champions.

However, his performances over the last season have proven his quality. He has also been vocal about his heartbreak at not having been able to fulfil his dream of becoming a Real Madrid player, therefore softening the stance of many Madridistas.

He has also rejected the mind-blowing offer from Al-Hilal and has maintained that it will be Real Madrid or bust. He is willing to stay at PSG for another year to join Real Madrid for free next summer, even if he has to spend the next season on the bench. All this is endearing him more to the Real Madrid fans who had felt like jilted lovers just a year before.

FC Barcelona joins the circus

In a somewhat bizarre move, Real Madrid's eternal rivals, FC Barcelona have decided to try to sign Mbappe. Various reports have claimed that the cash-strapped Blaugrana have offered their own stars, namely Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Gavi in a possible swap deal with PSG.

While PSG and Mbappe won't be inclined to agree to a trade, Dembele has reportedly caught the attention of the Parisians. He is expected to join the French outfit for the coming season.