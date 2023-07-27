Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly flat out refused to discuss a potential big-money move to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The eye-watering offer from Al-Hilal worth $1.1 billion (£848k) in total has been in the headlines for most of the past week. PSG have reportedly accepted the world-record £259 million transfer fee offer, and representatives from the Saudi Arabian club have flown to Paris to speak with the player.

However, French publication L'Equipe is claiming that Mbappe is not even open to holding talks with his potential suitors. While the French champions are ready to get the negotiations going, the player himself is not considering a move to Al-Hilal as an option in his immediate future. Mbappe's representatives have apparently declined to attend meetings with Al-Hilal representatives.

What are Mbappe's plans?

Earlier this summer, Mbappe confirmed that he does not plan to take up the option to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract for another year until 2025. However, despite this, he also assured that he is happy to stay and complete the final year of his current deal. This basically means that he wants to leave Parc des Princes in 2024 on a free transfer. While he did not explicitly say so, it is understood that he plans to join Real Madrid.

However, PSG are not keen on this plan because they are not open to losing their star player on a free transfer. As such, it comes as no surprise that the Ligue 1 champions are happy to accept the £259 million transfer fee from Al-Hilal. The offer exceeds the record-breaking fee PSG previously paid to acquire Neymar Jr. from FC Barcelona back in 2017, which was set at £198 million.

Real Madrid has always been Mbappe's target destination, and that move seems to be set for 2024. However, the deal could still happen this summer if PSG insist on offloading him now. With the massive Saudi deal on the table, PSG will not be eager to lower the price tag significantly. The decision now lies on whether or not Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be willing to open his wallet to purchase a player who could be available for free in just twelve months.

It is also worth pointing out that even if Mbappe joins Al-Hilal, it is understood that their current offer has a clause that allows him to leave for free in 2024, therefore still making the Real Madrid deal possible. On top of that, he could potentially earn £11.6 million-a-week in wages and commercial deals, tax-free.

Despite all the potential benefits, Mbappe does not appear to be convinced that a move to Saudi Arabia is the best option for him at the moment.

Real Madrid remain calm

Los Blancos are currently in the middle of their tour of the United States, and they appear to be unbothered by the whole Mbappe transfer saga. New signings Joselu and Jude Bellingham appear to be adjusting well to their new club, scoring a goal each against Manchester United during Wednesday's friendly at the Soccer Champions Tour.

Vinicius Junior has also been wearing his new number seven shirt with pride, and the club seems perfectly content whether Mbappe arrives this summer or not.

It may be remembered that there was a lot of hype surrounding Mbappe's potential transfer last year, with Real Madrid making multiple offers to PSG. However, the player made the shock decision to extend, something which was seen as a massive betrayal by the Real Madrid faithful. As such, Real Madrid are staying mum on the situation this summer, perhaps in an attempt to save their blushes.

Other clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are being linked with Mbappe, but there is little chance that he would agree to move anywhere other than Madrid at the moment.