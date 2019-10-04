Kylie Jenner has put rumours to rest about her split from Travis Scott. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star confirmed the breakup on Twitter.

The beauty mogul hinted that the breakup was amicable. She says that she and Scott are still on good terms with each other. Their focus now is their friendship and their 20-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi â€¼ï¸ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Jenner, 22, also responded to gossip that she spent time with Tyga after her split from Scott. Tabloids claimed that she hung out with her ex-boyfriend at his recording studio in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The reality TV star spent the night out with her friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine on Wednesday from midnight to 2:00 a.m at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah. They were then photographed getting off at the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga happened to be working in the hotel's recording studio.

Sources claimed that Tyga invited the girls to hang out with a few of their mutual friends and that nothing romantic is going on between him and Jenner. Anastasia and Kelsey were spotted leaving the hotel with Tyga at around 3:00 a.m. in a black SUV. His ex-girlfriend was reportedly nowhere in sight, since she took a different exit and went home in her blue Rolls Royce.

On her tweet, the "Life of Kylie" star denied the tabloid's claims. She clarified that she only dropped her friends off at the hotel and did not hang out with them or with Tyga at the studio.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no â€œ2am date with Tygaâ€. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Jenner's confirmation about her split from Scott comes after a source told People that they are taking a break to fix some "trust issues." They reportedly also have different priorities now, with Jenner wanting to have another child but Scott wanting to focus on "his booming music career."

"She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn't been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn't ready to give her all that she wants," the source said.

Despite the split, Jenner and Scott are both committed to co-parent Stormi. They do not want their breakup to affect their daughter so they have decided to take 50-50 custody of her. Stormi has so far continued to live with Jenner after Scott moved back to his own house.