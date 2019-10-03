Kylie Jenner stepped out in public for the first time since news about her split from Travis Scott emerged. She partied the night out with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah, and even paid a visit to her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

According to multiple sources, the "Life of Kylie" star was with friends Anastasia 'Stassi' Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine from midnight until two in the morning. Afterward, the trio headed to Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was said to be working in the hotel's recording studio.

"Kylie wanted to have a girls' night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news," a source tells E online.

The insider added that Tyga, 29,decided to invite the beauty mogul and her girlfriends since they were already out. He "was with a few of their mutual friends" at the hotel when he invited the girls to hang out. "Nothing romantic is going on," the source explained, adding that Jenner's "inner circle is small and her girlfriends know a few of Tyga's friends as well."

Jenner was not spotted leaving the Sunset Marquis together with her friends since she reportedly used a different exit. This was why she was not spotted when Karanikolaou and Calemine were photographed leaving the hotel with Tyga at about 3:00 a.m. The two girls headed home in a black SUV while Jenner left in a blue Rolls Royce.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star seemed "happy" during the night out. She enjoyed her time with friends as they feasted on french fries, mac and cheese and chocolate dessert. They were reportedly also seen taking "selfies together and were laughing."

News about Jenner and Tyga's reunion comes after reports that she and Scott have taken time-off in their relationship to work on some trust issues. They have also agreed to share equal custody of their daughter, Stormi.

According to the source, Jenner's reunion with Tyga was not "an intentional jab at Travis." The two dated on and off from 2015 to 2017 and remained friends since.