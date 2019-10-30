Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has been labelled a narcissist by social media users over her daughter Stormi Webster's Halloween outfit.

Ahead of 2019 Halloween, the 20-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott channeled her mother as she wore a recreation of the custom Versace dress the former wore for the Met Gala this year. Though Stormi looked ethereal in an extravagant feather-adorned lavender gown, a long purple wig, and a sequined handbag, social media users have a lot of opinion about her mother's choice of the outfit.

My baby!!!!!!!! ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ i cant handle this!!!! pic.twitter.com/eo71nZ5OV4 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2019

After the 22-year-old shared pictures of her daughter on social media dressed up like a mini-version of herself, followers dubbed the costume "narcissistic" and called out Kylie for not letting the toddler wear something she would love.

"Stormi looks like 'I wanted to be paw patrol'," one Twitter user wrote while another tweeted "How narcissistic can you be". A user meanwhile joked about a made-up conversation between the mother-daughter: "Stormi: 'I wanna be Peppa-' Kylie: 'You're gonna be me and you're gonna love it now shut up and pose.'"

Social media users recalled Stormi's first Halloween when she and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star were twinning in butterfly costumes and said the previous costume was more kid-friendly, reports PopCulture.

Some of the users also pointed out that none of the pictures have Stormi smiling and that she does not seem happy in the outfit. However, in a video shared by Kylie on Instagram, Stormi can be seen smiling as she gets clicked.

Not all the reactions to Stormi's outfit were negative as plenty still gushed upon the mini-Jenner costume. Model Sofia Richie commented on the Instagram post "Omg I can't deal." Corey Gamble, who has been dating Stormi's grandmother Kris Jenner, commented on the picture "She's the real boss". Model Chanel Iman also chimed in and wrote "Ohhh I love it. She's adorable", while designer Donatella Versace called Stormi "cute".

Stormi's lavender gown was a replica of the custom-made Versace gown in which the Kylie Cosmetics founder walked the Met Gala red carpet. The Kylie Jenner version of the gown was made of interlaced crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals, ostrich feathers and removable, feather sleeves.