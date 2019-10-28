While people were struggling to decide what to wear on Halloween, Stormi Webster won the internet with the help of mother Kylie Jenner.

The one-year-old looked like a true fashionista as she channeled her inner Kylie Jenner with the latter's iconic look from the 2019 Met Gala, ahead of 2019 Halloween. Stormi looked fabulous in an extravagant feather-adorned lavender gown, a long purple wig and a sequined handbag.

Jenner shared pictures of her daughter on social media and wrote, "My baby!!!!!!!! I can't handle this!!!!" with purple hearts stickers.

My baby!!!!!!!! ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ i cant handle this!!!! pic.twitter.com/eo71nZ5OV4 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2019

Stormi Webster, unaware of her own charm and with the innocence of a kid, won hearts with the pictures. The picture has received adorable reactions on social media. Model Sofia Richie commented on the Instagram post "Omg I can't deal."

The lavender gown was a replica of the custom-made Versace gown in which the Kylie Cosmetics founder walked the Met Gala red carpet. The Kylie Jenner version of the gown was made of interlaced crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals and ostrich feathers. The costume also included removable, feather sleeves.

Talking to Vogue about the lavender dress, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star had said she wanted everything to be perfect when it came to her Met Gala look, reports E! News.

"I don't want to look back at the look and say, 'I wish we did shorter hair,' or 'I wish we didn't do coloured hair,' 'I wish we didn't do this'. I'm very hard at making final decisions because I see a lot of different visions. I just try not to stress myself out. I'm like, 'Alright, I'm just going with my gut. Hopefully, it works. I'm gonna own it,'" the beauty mogul explained.

Before daughter Stormi, the 22-year-old herself recreated an iconic look for Halloween as she channeled her inner Madonna on Saturday. Jenner along with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated Madonna and Britney Spears's iconic look from their infamous performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The reality TV star with Stassie also recreated the lip-lock moment which made the 2003 MTV VMAs unforgettable. While Madonna and Britney had locked lips in front of the entire world at the MTV stage, Kylie and Stassie recreated the moment and uploaded it on Instagram stories.