Kylie Jenner and her two-year-old daughter are staying sane in the trying times by baking Easter cookies. In a new video clip shared by the reality TV star on Instagram, little Stormi is seen having fun baking with her doting mother while self-isolating.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster seems to be a good baker. The toddler was decorating her very own Easter Bunny sugar cookies with her makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, Hollywood Life reports. The younger sister of Kendall Jenner posted a series of photos and a video of Stormi excitedly decorating her cookies with yellow frosting and mounds of blue and pink sprinkles on Instagram story, Saturday.

The toddler's voice was adorable in the video. "We have them, mommy? Okay?" she sweetly asked Kylie. Stormi is seen holding an icing bag filled with yellow frosting. The cookies were unique as her squished out plenty of icing on each, along with an array of sprinkles.

A lot of cookies could be seen with sugar crystal sprinkles in neon pink and electric blue on the kitchen counter. There were also multi-coloured pastel variation. "I don't know if these are... edible," Kylie says hilariously to herself quietly, as Stormi added an — erm — explosion of colour to each cookie.

Stormi's famous mother previously shared a video of the mother-daughter bonding over baking during Christmas, on YouTube.

Though the cosmetics billionaire is trying to keep her routines as normal as possible in self-isolation. But, the 22-year-old is missing her sisters and family.

She shared another photo to her Instagram stories of a table with plates laid out of thinly sliced sashimi and other Japanese dishes.

The baking adventure of the mother-daughter duo comes after Kylie appealed her fans and followers to take self-quarantine seriously.

"The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me," she said in the video. The mother-of-one also asked everyone to stay indoors.