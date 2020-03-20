Kylie Jenner, who has put herself in self-quarantine in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, says her pregnancy with Stormi is helping her deal with isolation.

Kylie Jenner, who has been taking to Instagram to document her quarantine, revealed on her Instagram story that her pregnancy helped her prepare for it as she didn't leave the house for months when she was expecting daughter Stormi Webster, who is now two-years-old, reports E! News.

The 22-year-old wrote: "I'm on day 8 (in self-isolation). my pregnancy prepared me for this. i didn't leave the house for months."

Surgeon General Jerome Adams had earlier requested the makeup mogul and other social media influencers to help their followers understand the gravity of the situation and the importance of social distancing. During his appearance on "Good Morning America," Adams had said: "What I really think we need to do (is) get our influencers. We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying."

Kylie Jenner who had been already sharing her isolation journey replied to Adams's message and said he encouraged her to talk more frequently to her followers about the virus.

"Hey guys. Happy self quarantine! I know I've already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I'm going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me," the mother-of-one wrote.

Meanwhile, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have also been documenting their self-quarantine experience on social media. Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and Kylie and wrote: "I was organising my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined."

"It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart," the 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wrote.